With the arrival of the new government, Germany will abandon Nord Stream 2, a Bloomberg journalist said.

It is noted that after a while between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden there will be an “unpleasant conversation” about Russia and the gas pipeline. “Tensions between the United States and Germany, which is nominally America’s closest ally, continues to grow,” the author of the material says.

In his opinion, Merkel “holds on” to the project only in order to keep the peace in her coalition with the Social Democrats. Nord Stream 2 also allows her to “have a trump card” in negotiations with the American leader.

However, federal elections will be held in Germany in September, and, according to the journalist, Merkel will leave her post. “She knows that the moment will come when the new government of conservatives and greens will declare the obvious: the pipeline was not worth building at all and there will never be anything but air in it,” the author said.

Earlier, Angela Merkel said that she was ready to enter into negotiations with the Joe Biden administration regarding the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, but considers the introduction of sanctions against the project “not the best way” to resolve the issue.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea was supposed to be commissioned at the end of 2019. However, its completion was hampered, in particular, by the threat of sanctions from the United States, due to which European companies began to withdraw from the project.