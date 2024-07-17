Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

Minister Schulze is releasing ten million euros to rebuild the clinic. Hundreds of medical facilities have already been destroyed in the Ukraine war.

Berlin – A Russian air raid on Kiev destroyed the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine The German Development Ministry is now releasing ten million euros for the reconstruction of the clinic, as Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) announced on Wednesday (17 July) to the Rheinische Post said. “The destruction of the children’s hospital shows how ruthless and inhumane Russia is in its war of aggression,” Schulze told the daily newspaper.

SPD minister donates millions to rebuild Kiev clinic

Russia has been targeting civilian infrastructure since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Schulze stressed that children are the ones most affected by the Ukraine War “We cannot and will not accept that this place of healing for children with cancer no longer exists in Ukraine,” said the minister.

The children’s hospital destroyed after a Russian attack. © Ukrinform/dpa

According to the report, the funds from the Development Ministry will be used together with funds from other donors and sponsors to quickly make the hospital operational again and winter-proof. This includes repairs and maintenance work on facades, treatment rooms and the electricity and heat supply.

At least 10,000 civilians killed in Russia’s air strikes in Ukraine war

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, told the newspaper that since February 2022, Russia has completely destroyed more than 210 medical facilities in the country and seriously damaged more than 1,600. He thanked Germany for the numerous offers of help that had come in after the attack.

“To combat the consequences of Russian terror, we must begin reconstruction immediately. Germany has once again given us concrete help,” said Makeiev. According to the United Nations’ count from February 2024, around 10,000 civilians have already been killed in air strikes, mainly from Russia, in the first two years of the war. The number of unreported cases is likely to be higher.

Two dead and about 30 injured in attack on children’s hospital in Ukraine

Last week, a rocket hit a building on the grounds of the Ochmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv and largely destroyed the clinic. Two adults, including a doctor, were killed. More than 30 people, including at least eight children, were injured. According to the report, around 20,000 children were treated each year in the country’s largest children’s clinic, many of them suffering from cancer.

The shelling caused international consternation. Moscow claimed that despite video footage that the U.N. of a direct hit by a Russian cruise missile, that a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile hit the building. A report by the research network Bellingcat came to the conclusion, like the UN, that a Russian cruise missile hit the clinic. (dpa/kb)