Military regime had support from the German government and important companies, stimulated by the Cold War and business opportunities. Brazilian exiles faced a difficult life in the European country. In January 2023, when supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro carried out coup acts in Brasília, the German government emphatically condemned the initiative. 60 years ago, when Brazil suffered a military coup, the reaction was different: the then West Germany promptly recognized the new military regime as legitimate and deepened its partnership with the country throughout the dictatorship.

Geopolitics and economics explain the difference in behavior. In 1964, the world was experiencing the Cold War and was polarized between the capitalist model of the United States and the communist regime of the then Soviet Union. West Germany was aligned with the Americans and had a particular aversion to communism – which governed what was then East Germany and was opposed by the Brazilian dictatorship.

Economic interests also played an important role. West Germany had branches of several companies in the country and was Brazil's second largest trading partner. The rapprochement with the military regime contributed to investment by German companies in Brazil growing 350% between 1969 and 1974, according to a report presented to the National Truth Commission. Furthermore, the dictatorship's anti-union policies flattened wages and helped increase the profits of these companies.

West Germany's friendly relationship with the military regime made life harder for Brazilian exiles who fled the dictatorship and sought refuge in the European country. The granting of visas was difficult, and many were forced to regularly appear at police stations. This despite the fact that the leadership of the German federal government was under the command of chancellors from the center-left Social Democratic Party (SDP) during most of the Brazilian dictatorship – Willy Brandt from 1969 to 1974, and Helmut Schmidt from 1974 to 1982.

However, some German social movements, civil organizations and universities gave decisive support to these Brazilians, and participated in protests that criticized the visit in 1970 of the then Minister of Justice Alfredo Buzaid to Bonn, then the capital of West Germany, and the official trip to 1978 by then president Ernesto Geisel, who visited Bonn, West Berlin and other German cities.

Opposition to Jango

The rapprochement of influential sectors of German society with the future Brazilian military regime began before the 1964 coup, through political, religious and economic channels.

Historian Francisco Carlos Teixeira da Silva, retired professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), reports that a German right-wing foundation promoted in Brazil the dissemination of propaganda materials against the basic reforms of the João Goulart government, which lasted from 1961 to 1964, associating them with East German communism. Furthermore, he says, German clergy supported conservative initiatives by the Brazilian Catholic Church, such as the Marcha da Família com Deus pela Liberdade.

In the economic sphere, representatives of important German companies in Brazil participated in articulations of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) to prepare and sustain the coup, reports Rodolfo Costa Machado, history professor at PUC-SP who presented, together with researcher Vitor Sion, a report to the National Truth Commission on the relations between German companies and the dictatorship. These articulations were “an attempt to mobilize civil industry for military purposes for an eventual civil war, which did not come,” he says.

The work presented to the Commission concluded that more than half of the 16 German companies established in Brazil in 1971 engaged directly with the dictatorship, including Volkswagen, Siemens, Krupp and Telefunken.

Business in the foreground

Member of the board of directors of the Association of Critical Shareholders in Germany, a network of organizations that buy shares in companies to demand that they respect issues such as human rights and the environment, Christian Russau says that the preservation of German business investments in Brazil and the prospect of expanding its profitability was one of the driving forces behind the policy of cooperation between West Germany and the military regime.

“Germany made many investments in Brazil, and the so-called Brazilian economic miracle [período de alto crescimento de 1969 a 1974] It helped German companies a lot. Brazil became a place where they could make a lot of gains, and that's why the German government purposely closed its eyes to the problem of the lack of democracy”, says Russau, remembering that the anti-communist policy of the Cold War also played a role.

Machado, from PUC-SP, recalls that the pre-coup period in Brazil was marked by a “rise of the working classes through the union struggle”, interrupted in 1964. “One of the first measures of the dictatorship was to restrict union rights. This increases the profit rate of companies and there is a process of militarization of workplaces”, he states.

The most notorious example of this process occurred at Volkswagen, which hired graduates of the Armed Forces for its security teams and contributed to the whistleblowing and handing over of employees to repressive bodies. In 2020, the German automaker agreed to compensate former employees of its Brazilian branch affected by the company's collaboration with the dictatorship, and a report presented in 2021 provided details of this cooperation with the military.

Nuclear deal against US wishes

The proximity between the German government and the Brazilian dictatorship reached its peak with the signing of the nuclear agreement in 1975. The partnership involved the construction in Brazil of eight nuclear plants with German technology, the development of an industry for the manufacture of components and fuel for reactors and technology transfer for uranium enrichment.

West Germany at the time considered nuclear energy the key to energy production in the future, and was interested in expanding the use of the technology developed by its companies, especially the Siemens group. The German government, led by social democrat Helmut Schmidt, considered the agreement with Brazil strategic, and signed the partnership despite strong opposition from the United States.

There were suspicions at the time that the Brazilian military was interested in taking advantage of technology transfer to develop an atomic bomb, which was officially denied. Later, however, it was revealed that the Brazilian dictatorship had drawn up plans to develop the bomb and carry out tests in Serra do Cachimbo.

“The nuclear agreement involved several ministries, high-tech sectors and German universities, it was very organic”, says Silva, from UFRJ. Despite this, little went as planned. Only the Angra 2 plant was built with German technology, and Angra 3 is still under construction.

German exile

As the German government valued collaboration with the military regime, it did not offer significant support to exiled Brazilians who sought refuge in Germany. On the contrary, many received only short three-month visas, which needed to be renewed frequently, and had family reunion requests denied.

One of the Brazilian exiles who lived in Germany at that time is Marijane Vieira Lisboa, history professor at PUC-SP. She reports that German policy towards all dictatorships in South America was one of “sympathy or indifference”, contaminated by the climate of the Cold War.

Imprisoned by the Brazilian dictatorship for a year and a half, Lisbon arrived in Germany in 1974, pregnant with her daughter, through Amnesty International contacts, after having passed through Chile and Mexico, and lived in the European country until the end of 1979.

“Germany dealt with refugees like us as if we were subversives”, says Lisboa. “In 1974, when there was a World Cup in Germany, the police ordered us to go to the police station several times when Brazil was playing. If we didn’t go, we could be expelled.”

She received a scholarship from a religious association to study German for six months in the Cologne region and then moved to West Berlin, where she studied sociology at the Free University of Berlin. And she credits the period she spent in Germany to the continuous support she received from civil society entities.

“Although the German government made life as difficult as possible for exiles, a part of German society – Amnesty International, religious associations, universities – was extremely supportive. And, at the end of the dictatorship, when the military regime was shaking, we had a lot of support from this sector”, says Lisboa.

She says she brought inspiration for her later engagement in environmental and anti-nuclear causes from her interaction with civil society activists in Berlin: Lisbon was rapporteur on the human right to the environment for the Dhesca Platform from 2007 to 2012, and is a member of the Brazilian Anti-Nuclear Articulation.