Germany's producer price index (PPI) fell 4.4% in January compared to the same month last year, according to data released this Friday, 8th, by Destatis, as the statistics office is known. from the country. In December, the German PPI had registered a greater annual drop, of 5.1%, considering 2021 as the base year after changes in the Destatis methodology for measuring variations in the energy sector. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted a larger annual decline in January, of 6.8%. In the monthly comparison, Germany's PPI rose 0.2% in January. In this case, the FactSet consensus was stability.



