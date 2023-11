Germany’s producer price index (PPI) fell 11% in October compared to the same month last year, according to data released this Monday, 20th, by Destatis, as the country’s statistics agency is known. . In September, the German PPI had suffered a record annual drop of 14.7%. In the monthly comparison, Germany’s PPI fell 0.10% in October, Destatis reported.



