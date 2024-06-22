Germany has begun its journey through Euro 2024 resembling a whirlwind and they are already classified for the next round. In the first match against Scotland, they did not give the Scottish team a chance, and in the second match against Hungary they were once again superior to their rival and are positioned as favorites to lift the trophy along with teams like France and England.
Below we leave you with the entire possible lineup of Germany for this match
BY: Ter Stegen – With the German team already classified to the next round, Nagelsmann could make changes in goal and give Manuel Neuer a rest, the starter in the German goal, so that Marc André Ter Stegen, FC Barcelona goalkeeper, can make his debut in the tournament.
LI: Kimmich – Joshua Kimmich is used to the left back as well as the midfield, Nagelsmann has opted to line him up in the left wing and the other day against Scotland and Hungary he showed he could do it well and deliver.
DFC: Rudiger – The Real Madrid center back is at a high level and together with Tah he is one of the best pairs of this Euro Cup and they demonstrated it against the Scots and Hungarians.
DFC: Tah – The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back has made a place for himself in the starting lineup alongside Antonio Rüdiger. Now against Switzerland he will also start from the start.
LW: Mittelstadt – Perhaps he is the most discreet of the squad but against Scotland and Hungary he had the opportunity to make himself known and show that he is prepared to defend the host’s right back. He will continue to be the protagonist in that position against Hungary.
DCM: Kroos – The organizers of the German team are Andrich and Kroos. In these matches, Kroos organized the game and all the balls went through him, which made him play at the pace that he decided for both his rival and his team.
DCM: Andrich – The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder will accompany Toni Kroos to guide Germany to victory from the center of the field.
MC: Gundogan – The FC Barcelona footballer is a fundamental pillar for Nagelsmann’s Germany and not because he is the captain but also because of what he contributes from the field of play. His quality will be seen again against Switzerland.
ED: Jamal Musiala – Fast, agile and overflowing, this is Musiala, a boy who is a hindrance in the right lane for the rival. One of the great premises of the Germans in attack.
EI: Florian Wirtz -And speaking of premises, Wirtz is one of the revelation players of this season and the other day he demonstrated it again. He will repeat against Switzerland.
DC: Kai Havertz – He is probably not the best attacking reference of all the teams that make up the Euro Cup, but his presence improves the German team’s offenses. Kai Havertz will be at the top again against Switzerland.
The possible formation of Germany vs Hungary (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah and Mittelstadt
Midfielders: Andrich, Kroos, Gündogan, Musiala and Wirtz
Fronts: Havertz
