In Germany, the “Z symbol” is being investigated more and more often. Greenpeace expects significantly higher German payments for energy from Russia. News ticker.

Ukraine conflict: Greenpeace expects significantly higher German payments for Energy from Russia.

Russia accuses Germany of together with the US Bioweapons Labs operate in Ukraine.

Ukraine aid and oil embargo against Russia: Hofreiter puts pressure on again.

Hofreiter puts pressure on again. This News ticker on Germany’s reactions to the Ukraine conflict is continuously updated.

Update from April 18, 7:20 p.m.: Germany is at odds over the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine. There is a general lack of understanding about the discussion. The Klitschkos continue to appeal.

Update from April 18, 5:15 p.m.: According to calculations by the environmental organization Greenpeace, German payments for energy supplies from Russia threaten to rise significantly this year. As the Southgerman newspaper reported with reference to the Greenpeace study, the total for oil and gas could increase to almost 32 billion euros. In the previous year, the cost of energy imports from Russia was around 20 billion euros.

The newspaper did not give any further details from the study, such as the reasons for the sharp increase, in its advance notice on Monday. In general, the world market prices for crude oil and natural gas have risen sharply in recent weeks against the background of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and a generally tense market situation. This applies above all to the price of natural gas.

Thousands demonstrate against war and armaments during Easter marches

Update from April 18, 3:38 p.m.: On Easter Monday, the network of peace cooperatives in Bonn drew a positive balance of this year’s Easter marches. The number of participants has increased “moderately” compared to previous years. Actions for peace and disarmament took place in over 120 cities over Easter. The central demands of the Easter marches were a ceasefire and the end of the war against Ukraine.

“The war in Ukraine drove many people onto the streets over Easter who do not want to follow the news in a faint, but want to actively fight against the war, for diplomatic solutions and against rearmament,” said a spokesman for the network.

The conclusion of the traditional Easter marches of the peace movement takes place on Easter Monday. It is another main day of action for the peace movement. The approximately 30 cities in which campaigns take place on Easter Monday include Frankfurt am Main, Büchel, Nuremberg, Hamburg and Wilhelmshaven. The Rhine-Ruhr Easter March will end on Easter Monday in Dortmund.

More and more investigations because of the Z symbol in Germany

Update from April 18, 11:54 am: In Germany, the Z symbol, which stands for support for the Russian war in Ukraine, is increasingly being investigated. According to a survey conducted by the editorial network Germany (RND/Montag) among several state authorities, more than 140 investigations into support for the Russian war of aggression have been initiated since February 24. In the majority of cases it is about the use of the Z symbol. Since such procedures are not recorded separately in all federal states, the actual number is likely to be much higher.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, a white Z has often been seen on Russian tanks and uniforms. It stands for “za pobedu” (“For victory”). It is also shown outside of the war zone on buildings, cars and clothing, as well as on social media. Several federal states have announced criminal consequences if the symbol should also be shown in Germany.

Hofreiter insists on delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine

Update from April 18, 11:49 a.m.: The Greens politician Anton Hofreiter insists on the delivery of heavy weapons even after the promise of further financial military aid for Ukraine. “The increase in military aid is good and right,” he told the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday edition). “But it cannot replace the rapid delivery of heavy weapons.”

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) announced on Friday evening that the so-called training aid – an initiative to strengthen the security of foreign partners – would be increased to two billion euros in the federal budget. “The funds will largely benefit Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter. Hofreiter warned in the “Rheinische Post” that it was crucial that the funds were “paid out very quickly”.

At the same time, the chairman of the Bundestag’s Europe Committee called for “even tougher sanctions” against Russia. What is needed is “an energy embargo in particular and an oil embargo as the next step,” said Hofreiter. “Oil is where Putin earns the most money for his war and it can be implemented quickly.”

Ukrainian ambassador counters Sigmar Gabriel’s allegations

Update from April 18, 11:26 am: Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel accuses Ukraine of “untruthful and evil” allegations and defends German foreign policy. Ambassador Andriy Melnyk counterattacked promptly.

Over 1,100 German doctors have signed up for the Ukraine mission

Update from April 18, 6:36 a.m.: According to the German Medical Association, more than 1,100 doctors from Germany have applied to work in Ukraine or neighboring countries. “The number shows how much solidarity there is between the medical profession and the people of Ukraine. After all, an assignment there can be life-threatening,” said Doctor President Klaus Reinhardt Editorial network Germany (Monday). The physicians had registered via an online portal in response to a corresponding call from the German Medical Association in order to help treat the sick and those injured in the war.

According to Reinhardt, the German Medical Association is in discussion with the Federal Foreign Office, the Federal Ministry of Health and the embassies of Ukraine and the neighboring countries on how the doctors could be deployed. “As soon as the government reports a need for international humanitarian missions, we can find enough doctors,” said Reinhardt.

German biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine? Russia with strong allegations

First report from April 17th: Moscow/Berlin – Russia accuses Germany* of operating bioweapons laboratories in Ukraine together with the USA. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told the Russian state broadcaster Russia Today on Saturday: “According to confirmed information, the German side in the field of biosafety has closely coordinated its work with its American allies, who have a network of created at least 30 biological laboratories.”

According to this information, the USA is said to operate at least 30 biolaboratories in Ukraine. Germany is also said to be working with the US on biological weapons in these labs. These claims have been made by Russia before, but have not been so openly shared by government officials. A week ago, a Russian website reported that 30 laboratories believed to be developing biological weapons had been found in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State speaks of support for medical facilities

These allegations received additional attention when US Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said the following day that there were biological research laboratories in Ukraine that were supported by the US, among others. The speech was not from weapons laboratories, but from medical facilities. Still, the rumor of bioweapons labs quickly spread across social media.

Germany, too, has previously been accused of collaborating in the development of biological weapons in Ukraine: the Russian Ministry of Defense accused the German Friedrich Loeffler Institute of researching biological weapons in Ukraine. According to the institute, it is conducting research in Ukraine, but this is not a military, but a medical collaboration. The institute is researching 140 different parasites in Kharkiv, research director Thomas Mettenleiter told Deutschlandfunk.

Russian allegations: experts fear tactics to use their own bioweapons

Russia has been spreading false news in connection with the Ukraine war* for months. Zakharova, in particular, has officially disseminated a large number of unverified reports. Experts fear that the Kremlin could talk about alleged bioweapons laboratories in Ukraine in order to cover up and/or justify its own bioweapons attack in the future. According to the UN, biological weapons belong to the group of weapons of mass destruction. Their use can, for example, spread diseases or poisons. (at) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA