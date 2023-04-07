AEight weeks of the Cringe Olympiad with occasional moments of competition that are remotely reminiscent of model topics are behind us. The obligatory confrontation with reality usually only hits graduates of the “Heidi Klum Assessment Center for CEOs” (Catwalk Owning Models) after the final. Then, when they discover the fine print of their contract and the initial euphoria leads to the realization that even as a finalist in Germany’s most popular cohabitation program for C-celebrities, you won’t automatically be booked for Paris Fashion Week. This year, however, the innovation team at ProSieben apparently decided to prematurely disillusion all participants and sent six brand new candidates into the race for the “Harper’s Bazaar” cover and 400 inquiries from Berlin period underwear startups.

So, brand new now in the sense of: never been there before. Not in the sense of: very young. Five sixths of the latecomers are so-called Best Ager Models. Participants between the ages of Heidi Klum and Olaf Scholz. Or as Elsa, who was exmatriculated far too early to return to her main job as a wild fox testimonial, would say: “Five sixths? That’s almost half!” Real fur wearer or not: For the founding members of the season, the sudden appearance of new competitors is almost as cold a shower as the last state elections for the FDP.

Outraged achievers

Understandable. After model dream wrecking ball Heidi Klum had already shaved her entourage of hopeful new influencers from 29 to 13 in record time, the remaining best of the year already saw themselves as the successors of last year’s winner (well, who remembers the name?) Lou-Anne Gleissenebner. April 6, 2023 is for Mirela, Selma, Anja, Somajia, Vivien, Cassy, ​​Olivia, Nina, Leona, Katherine, Ida, Anna-Maria and Coco basically like November 25, 2017 for BVB fans. You lead 4-0 at half-time – and then go home 4-4. Anya, the Lucien Favre of the model villa, is correspondingly indignant: “That’s unfair, because we’ve already achieved something.” Well, if you got credits for the future for achievements from the past, David Hasselhoff would already have 32 Oscars.

Heidi’s official Denglish correspondent Thomas Hayo takes over the training camp for the newly transferred new star players Marielena, Zuzel, Maike, Charlene, Nicole and Ina. Equipped with a camera and a fluting, he received the sextet in Munich. Incidentally, a cove is not the technical term if Donald Trump were an opera singer, but a photo background that avoids spatial lines. In order to avoid the fact that I, as chairman of the Thomas Hayo Fanclub Berlin Charlottenburg, bring the following painful gag: “No matter how much black Thomas Hayo wears, Alice wears black”, the inventor of attitude rhetoric wears something blue for the first time in 18 years of GNTM history. crazy times What’s next? A real top model is chosen in the final?