Germany’s new citizenship law, which provides the right to naturalization after five years of residence in the country – instead of eight years – provided the applicant meets all conditions, is set to come into effect from next Thursday.

“With the new Federal Citizenship Law coming into force, we expect the number of naturalization applications and naturalization cases to rise significantly again in 2024,” said Anette Kindel, head of the Hamburg Office for Immigration Affairs.

According to the data, 7,537 people obtained German citizenship in Hamburg last year, while the city recorded 3,128 naturalization cases during the first five months of this year.

The law also stipulates that foreigners in Germany can obtain citizenship after only three years of residence, if they prove outstanding achievements in integration.

Among the achievements that guarantee faster citizenship are good performance in school or work, good language skills, or volunteer work.

The new law also allows multiple nationalities in general.