Christoph Steinert only mentioned two numbers, which sufficiently illustrated the handball horror of the first half: “We make seven technical errors and fail ten times because of the goalkeeper.” That was a completely inadequate performance by the national team for 30 minutes in the second game of the Olympic Games. Qualification against Croatia; At 10:16 at the break, the chances of a win against such a clever nation were slim.

The error-prone Germans stumbled through this section with 0:4, 2:6 and 7:13, which only made the 500 Croatian fans among the 10,000 people in the sold-out arena on the exhibition grounds cheer.

National coach Alfred Gislason's team, however, missed everything that could have been expected; Accuracy in the passing game, finishing strength, but also the necessary sharpness and toughness. But their disillusionment came from a sobering use of opportunities, which was reminiscent of the dark moments at the European Championships in January: “We've been carrying this problem around with us for a long time,” said captain Johannes Golla, “it's 1:6 after six minutes, that gives the Croatians confidence and the feeling that it will be a good day for them.”

Unpleasant end for Germany

They also bathed in this feeling after the final whistle. Croatia won 33:30 against Germany in Hanover on Saturday afternoon and qualified for the Olympic Games before the third game on Sunday against Algeria – a great success for former national coach Dagur Sigurdsson, who has only been leading the Croatians for a week.

For Germany, the next duel with a major handball nation ended unpleasantly, although the performance in the second half gave reason for hope: Gislason left his pillars Juri Knorr and Julian Köster out (only two goals together), and ran with Marian Michalczik and Sebastian Heymann It was better – with a two-goal deficit and possession of the ball, the Germans could have turned the game around in the 52nd minute. But Kohlbacher entered the circle. In the end, Croatia played with the clock and, as usual, didn't allow anything to happen.



Juri Knorr (center) rarely comes through decisively.

The eight goals from Renars Uscins, who was already strong on Thursday, made the afternoon's results seem just a little brighter. “We gained a bit of self-confidence for Sunday,” said Gislason, who also highlighted something else positively: “We brought the whole squad – partly out of necessity.”







He didn't even try to put the explosiveness of the final game into perspective: “We have a final for the Olympic ticket against Austria. We have to earn it to go to the Olympics.” His contractual situation is also explosive: Gislason’s working papers with the German Handball Federation (DHB) will only be extended until the end of February 2027 if he qualifies.

The promise he had just formulated for this partly young team to gain in security and class with every appearance was dealt a nasty blow this afternoon. For 30 minutes, the DHB selection was inferior to the Croatians in every conceivable category.

That was a drop in the level to unimagined depths – the actually reliable defense around goalkeeper Andreas Wolff also fell below the usual quality; Wolff didn't touch a ball, especially from a distance, which enabled the strong Croatian Ivan Martinovic to score some of his eight goals.







However, the left German defense was of no help to him either. This meant that the mortgage was too large for the second round. On Sunday (2:10 p.m. on ARD and Dyn) against Austria it could be a game of nerves – remember the shaky 22:22 after a five-goal deficit in the main round of the European Championship.