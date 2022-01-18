Home page world

From: Laura Wittstruck

The apartments in this building on Auenstrasse are particularly affordable. © Screenshot RTL

A pensioner owns an apartment building in Munich’s popular Glockenbach district. She rents out the apartments there at exceptionally low prices – for one simple reason.

Munich – The Munich housing market is deep in crisis. In many neighborhoods, rents are barely affordable for average earners. But in a house in the expensive Glockenbachviertel, of all places, things look very different. In a house in the Auenstraße people live as cheaply as in few other places in Munich. The landlady demands, according to a post by RTL, only about 9 euros per square meter. For comparison: most rental properties in the Isar metropolis cost at least 15 euros per square meter.

Munich: Cheap rents in the Glockenbachviertel – that’s why landlords don’t raise the prices

According to the report, the house in Glockenbach has been in the family for three generations. The property owner and retired teacher inherited it from her father in 2008 and decided to offer the eight apartments at fair prices. It is important to the 83-year-old that people can continue to afford housing. in the RTLinterview, she explains: “Living and working enables everyone to shape their own life. But if one of the two fails, then that’s no longer possible.” Her tenants are happy about the pensioner’s social streak. A tenant reports, for example RTLthat she had to leave her old apartment. An investor had bought it and increased the rent: “So I have 450 euros to live on – that’s just enough.”

Munich’s nicest landlady: Crazy inheritance tax for granddaughter

In the meantime, it is uncertain what will happen to the house after the death of the current landlady. In the show “stern TV Spezial – how does Germany live?” RTL she reports that the house is now worth 5.5 million euros. This also drives up the inheritance tax – which her daughter cannot really afford, however. The 83-year-old’s suggestion on the show: a reduced inheritance tax for landlords who guarantee cheap rent. In this way, the tenants in Auenstrasse could also look to the future with confidence. (lw) *tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA