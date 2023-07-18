No construction site has caused Hessen Mobil as much grief as the Rhine bank cycle path between Rüdesheim and Lorch. It took 17 years to build and in the end the costs got out of hand.

Expensive pavement: View of the cycle path that runs along the Rhine from Rüdesheim to the Rhineland-Palatinate state border. Image: Marcus Kaufhold

GOpposite the majestic Sooneck castle ruins, in a parking lot between Assmannshausen and Lorch, what is probably Germany’s most expensive cycle path was opened to traffic on Monday. The construction between Rüdesheim and the state border to Rhineland-Palatinate behind Lorchhausen took 200 months – including many interruptions. The federal government spent around 137.5 million euros for the 11.3-kilometer route, including the renewal and widening of the federal highway. That is more than 12,000 euros for each meter.

Oliver Bock Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for the Rheingau-Taunus district and for Wiesbaden.

The economic and commercial damage caused by the phased closure of the Rheinuferstraße has not been quantified. The red wine community of Assmannshausen was hit hard and Lorch, which relies on tourism in the Middle Rhine Valley, was even worse. The letters of protest from the region that were sent to Wiesbaden and Berlin because of the closures are countless. After all, there was intensive construction when the weather was favourable: in the most important tourist season between spring and autumn.