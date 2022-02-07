Germany’s lukewarmness towards Russia, the lack of a unified discourse and its refusal to send defensive weapons to Kiev have caused a crisis in the country’s international image in its role in the Ukraine crisis. The leadership of the coalition government of the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, which has not yet served two months, is in question after the avalanche of criticism from political observers both in the United States and in other countries, especially in Eastern Europe. Disbelief over Berlin’s performance has even given way to ridicule as mistrust grows. “Is Germany a reliable ally of America?” asked the security expert Tom Rogan in The Wall Street Journal some days ago. “no”, he replied.

Aware that a breach between the Western allies would be the best gift for Vladimir Putin, who seems to have waited for Angela Merkel’s departure to put his security demands on the table, this Monday the German Chancellor and the US President Joe Biden. The moment is delicate for Scholz, who is facing his first major foreign policy crisis, but it is also an opportunity to show the firmness and unity that Western partners have been missing in recent weeks. The chancellor is between two waters: on the one hand, he is under pressure from Washington; the other is weighed down by the economy, the complex legacy of World War II and the rocky relationship between Germany and Russia in recent decades.

Germany has always been accused of guiding its foreign policy according to its economic interests. Around 55% of the natural gas that feeds its powerful industry and heats the heating of its 83 million inhabitants comes from Russia. This dependence grows in parallel with the simultaneous abandonment of coal and nuclear energy. Russia is also an important destination for German exports. “There are powerful business pressure groups that advocate against sanctions on Russia,” says Rafael Loss, of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). And that provokes a hesitant response from politicians to Moscow, he adds. It should not be forgotten that the German economy would pay a high price for the sanctions, while the countries most belligerent with Moscow – the United States and the United Kingdom – would have much less to lose.

The main source of controversy has been Berlin’s position on arms sales to Kiev. German law prohibits sending weapons to conflict zones. Both Scholz and the Foreign Minister, the green Annalena Baerbock, have made it very clear that there will be no exceptions with Ukraine. But Berlin also recently blocked the re-export of German weapons – old howitzers howitzer of Soviet manufacture that belonged to the GDR—from Estonia. The reaction from Eastern Europe was immediate. Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks accused Germany of maintaining an “immoral and hypocritical” relationship with Russia and creating a dividing line between Western and Eastern Europe.

“Pillows” to help Kiev

The anger turned to derision when the German Defense Minister announced last week, following repeated Ukrainian requests for defensive weapons, the shipment of 5,000 protective helmets. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a well-known former boxing champion who lived for many years in Germany, called it a “joke” in an interview with the daily. bild: “What will Germany send as support next? pillows?”

Experts such as Ulrike Franke, also from the ECFR, argue that most critics of Berlin overlook something very important: that its leaders and many ordinary Germans are convinced that its sensible and conciliatory position is the right one. Faced with the warmongering of other powers, in Germany the path of appeasement is preferred. A recent YouGov poll showed that 59% of Germans support the decision not to send weapons to Kiev. “Self-interest exists, as well as empathy with Putin, but these are not root causes of the government’s position,” Franke writes in the Washington Post.

The recent history of the country has a lot to do with this anti-militarism and with the complicated relationship with Russia. “Many Germans associate the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany with Russia, and not with Poland, Belarus or the Ukraine, which suffered proportionally more deaths and greater destruction,” recalls Loss. And this has caused “a feeling of guilt” that President Putin has been able to exploit. “Little by little, Germany has placed itself in a position of vulnerability vis-à-vis the Kremlin,” adds the foreign policy and security expert.

Dumitru Minzarari, an expert on Eastern Europe and Eurasia at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), believes that the lack of German leadership is not such. Berlin is clear about its course, he says, as could be seen with the insistence on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline against the EU and the United States. The key is the economy. “It does not look good for the liberal German public or the general public in the EU to say that Germany will not help Ukraine because it could face economic losses in its relations with Russia. Invoking anti-militarism and historical guilt is better from a public relations perspective,” he says.

Lack of leadership

Criticism of Scholz’s new tripartite not only comes from outside. The leader of the opposition, the Christian Democrat Friedrich Merz, accuses the chancellor of a lack of leadership. In the last debate in the Bundestag, he criticized him for the fact that the two American parties, always at odds, are now in agreement in describing Germany as an “inconsistent and unreliable” country. It doesn’t help that the three formations leading the post-Merkel era have different views on foreign policy. While the Greens are willing to prioritize the defense of human rights over economic interests, among the Social Democratic ranks there is still nostalgia for the Ostpolitik of Willy Brandt and a certain Russophilia personified, for example, by former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, who became an adviser to Gazprom within months of leaving office.

Wolfgang Ischinger, president of the Munich Security Conference and one of the most respected voices in foreign policy, wondered on his Twitter account: “How many in Berlin are really aware of the damage that our confused Ukraine policy inflicts not only on Germany but on the entire EU? Our eastern partners are clinging more and more to the US and NATO, and the credibility of the EU suffers”. Many wonder how many politicians secretly agree with Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach, who was forced to resign after asserting that Putin deserves to be treated with respect and as an equal by the West and that the Crimean peninsula will never belong to Ukraine again.

The Government defends that its support for Ukraine has been demonstrated and stresses that Berlin’s diplomatic efforts have managed to recover the so-called Normandy format, in which Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany meet. But it is clear that Merkel’s leadership in signing the Minsk agreements in 2015 contrasts with Scholz’s supporting role in this crisis. “Minister Baerbock said the other day that NATO is like a team where each player does their part. For now, what it seems is that Germany does not even want to jump onto the pitch, ”says Loss.

Analysts such as Sabine Fischer, from the SWP, calls criticism of the tripartite “exaggerated” and assures that it is “absurd” to question Germany’s loyalty to the EU and NATO. Those who throw stones at the German position ignore, assures the expert Der Spiegel, the role that the country has played since the annexation of Crimea and the start of the Donbas war. “It is overlooked how drastically the relationship between Berlin and Moscow has deteriorated precisely because Germany has clearly positioned itself on controversial issues such as Ukraine, Belarus or the poisoning of Alexei Navalny,” he defends. “Only Moscow benefits from the impression of a divided Europe,” concludes Fischer.

