The strike comes as German families prepare for the start of this year’s summer vacation.

Strikes and staff shortages prompted airlines in Europe, including Germany’s Lufthansa, to cancel thousands of flights, and caused long queues at airports to disappoint passengers, eager to travel after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lufthansa, the official German airline, said it had canceled 678 flights from its hub in Frankfurt, most of which were scheduled for Wednesday, in addition to 345 flights from Munich.

The company added that more than 130,000 passengers were affected as a result of these cancellations.

Lufthansa indicated that it may have to cancel more flights, and delay some of them, on Thursday and Friday, after the end of the strike called by the “Verdi Workers Union” in pursuit of a 9.5 percent wage increase demanded by workers.