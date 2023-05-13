Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Split

Today the big ESC final 2023 takes place. You can follow all performances, results and placements in the live ticker for the ESC final 2023.

ESC 2023: Due to the Ukraine war, this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool.

Euro Vision Song Contest 2023: 26 countries compete to win the final on May 13.

ESC final 2023 on May 13 live from 9:00 p.m. on ARD.

Update from Saturday, May 13, 2023, 07:17: Will Germany achieve a better ranking this year than in previous years? Experts are in a positive mood and for the first time in years believe that Germany can take a place in the middle of the field at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool. A ESC blogger sees a three-way battle. The German ESC candidate from 2018, Michael Schulte, told the dpa: “I think Lord Of The Lost will have better chances than our acts in recent years. I think you have to stand out.”

Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Expert believes Germany is in the middle

Schulte had reached fourth place five years ago with the song “You Let Me Walk Alone”. Since then, Germany had always finished last or penultimate. ARD commentator Peter Urban said in a “Gala” interview: “My placement tip for Lord Of The Lost is number 8.” Urban speaks the comments for the last time.

First report from Friday, May 12, 2023, 7:58 p.m.: Munich/Liverpool – The semi-finals have been staged and the field of participants for the big ESC final on May 13 has been determined. Of course they are also there Dark rocker Lord of the Lost from Hamburgwho have one anyway Free pass to the decision show in Liverpool own. A total of 26 countries are fighting for the crown at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. But who is given the best chance?

ESC final 2023 in the live ticker: Expert expects a three-way battle – what is the result for Lord of the Lost?

In advance of An expert has already predicted a three-way battle for the 2023 ESC final. For him, but also for the bookmakers, the favorites this year are Sweden, Finland and France. For Sweden is singer Loreen at the startwho wants to repeat the success of 2012. “Tattoo” is the name of the song from which she hopes to get as many points as possible. At the first Loreen already knew how to convince in the ESC semifinals.

Finland, on the other hand, relies on Käärijä and the title “Cha Cha Cha”, a wild metal rap track. And France relies on an emotional pop chanson (“Évidemment”) performed by La Zarra. However, Germany is not listed too far ahead in all the forecasts before the ESC final in 2023. A solid place in midfield would be a small sense of achievement after the ESC bankruptcies in recent years.

ESC final 2023 in the live ticker: “Violates the rules of the event” – Selenskyj is not allowed to speak to the ESC audience

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not appear in the form of a video message at the 2023 ESC final. His request to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest was not accepted – “because it violates the rules of the event”. This was announced by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Thursday, May 11th. After all, one of the main pillars of the ESC is the non-political nature of the competition.

Presenter Barbara Schöneberger believes that the ESC is a political event. And yet the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is forbidden from sending a video message to the audience at the ESC final on May 13th. © Britta Pedersen/dpa/Belga/imago/Montage

That looks Barbara Schöneberger, who will be represented by Elton when the German jury awards points in 2023, different. In conversation with the Editorial network Germany (RND), the moderator said that the ESC was much more than a singing competition. “The ESC doesn’t want to be political, but of course it is to the highest degree,” said Schöneberger on Friday, May 12. That would have been shown by the ESC result of 2022.

ESC final 2023 in the live ticker: Lord of the Lost represented Germany in the final – frontman Chris Harms with voice problems

Schöneberger also knew how to express himself to the RND with regard to the German representatives. Lord of the Lost would find the presenter “great”, the quintet from Hamburg was “really cool” – and would radiate “a lot of self-confidence”. A praise that probably not least frontman Chris Harms, who escaped a hand grenade attackwill be happy to hear.

Sometimes winner, often last place: This is how Germany has performed at the ESC in recent years View photo gallery

Lord of the Lost have already had several rehearsals where Harms had to push his vocals to the limit. A voice problem was announced on Thursday, reports bild.de. “With daily rehearsals and hours of interviews, it’s easy for me to get a sore throat. I already know that from tours,” said the German ESC star. However, he is optimistic that his voice will be available without restriction at the ESC final on Saturday. To perform “Blood & Glitter” – and get as many points as possible for Germany. (han)