A spokesman for the motorway police in the German state of Thuringia announced today, Sunday, the temporary closure of the longest motorway tunnel in Germany due to a fire.

The police alerted drivers to diverting their lanes since 10:30 in the morning.

A passenger car caught fire while traveling in the tunnel under the Thuringian forest, and a spokesman for the Highway Police said that preliminary investigations indicated that the cause of the fire could be a technical failure.

Only its driver, who sustained minor injuries from smoke inhalation, was in the car. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The spokesman stated that the tunnel firefighting forces put out the fire that broke out in the car.