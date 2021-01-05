Florian Wirtz, the latest jewel in the Bundesliga, dreams of one day playing for FC Barcelona. This was revealed by the 17-year-old player himself in an interview with the German newspaper Sport Bild. “When I was a child, I always wanted to play for Barcelona. Nothing has changed in that regard, but until then I still have some time “, explained the German revelation that, despite already appearing on the lists of the greats of Europe, has just signed its renewal with Bayer Leverkusen until 2023.

Comparisons with Kai Havertz, another pearl of the aspirin factory, who just signed for Chelsea last summer, are not ceasing. Wirtz knows that they are beginning to compare him with the one who was his partner in Leverkusen until recently, but his ambition is to become an even better midfielder than Havertz. “It is an incentive for me to become even better than Kai. I always want to be the best and I hate losing “, The Leverkusen midfielder stressed that he has a total of five goals and six assists so far this season.

Havertz remains the mirror in which the second youngest player to score in the German elite is seen behind Yousouffa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund (16 years). “I try to imitate his way of behaving in front of goal and between the lines,” admits Wirtz. Rudi Völler, head of the sports department at Leverkusen, is already praising him. “If he continues working and his evolution lasts, there is no doubt that Florian will have a sensational career”, ensures. A career that can lead him to fulfill his dream of playing at the Camp Nou.