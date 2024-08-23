German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a visit to a factory in a German region. Carmen Jaspersen (REUTERS)

From being the driving force of the European economy to being almost the last wagon, Germany has been stagnant – or rather in decline – for almost two years. It has been caught between several structural changes and crises that have caught it off guard, such as the forced need to do without Russian gas or the lower Chinese demand for products. made in Germany. Both of these things weigh on its important industrial sector. Added to this is an endemic lack of public investment, which can be seen, for example, in the data and forecasts handled by the European Commission, in which the European giant is more than half a point behind the community average in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The fact that Germany is weak is not good news for the rest of the countries in the European Union and the Eurozone, even if there are leaders who boast when the economic data from Eurostat, the European statistics office, are published. “We are better than all the big countries in the EU and we beat the Germans,” wrote Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on the social network X. His country, of course, achieved a spectacular number. Poland’s GDP grew by 1.5% in the second quarter of this year. The Netherlands also had a very good figure, increasing by 1%. Spain is the other country with a large economy, with a significant boost between April and June, 0.8%.

“German stagnation is dragging down the entire eurozone. This is seen very prominently in places like the Czech Republic, which are so closely tied to German supply chains,” explains Sander Tordoir, chief economist at the Centre for European Reform (CER) think tank, which specialises in Germany’s role in the EU. “As a general rule, if you look at the literature, you can see that the Czech Republic is in a very difficult position to cope with.” [económica]one percentage point of fiscal stimulus in Germany (as a share of GDP) should add around 0.1% to surrounding countries from Poland to the Netherlands and France. In contrast, permanent stagnation and austerity on autopilot in Germany drags down growth in all other countries.”

The industrial power’s economy shrank in the second quarter, to the surprise of most experts and economic institutes, who had expected stagnation or slight growth. Germany’s weakness is becoming chronic. It has been hovering slightly above and below zero since spring 2022 and no major improvement is expected in the third quarter of this year, says Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at the Ifo economic institute. “The German economy is stuck in the crisis,” he says.

The lack of investment contributes to this, says Tordoir: “The German economy has the potential to create new companies and markets, but this process is held back by deteriorating infrastructure, gaps in digitalisation, too much bureaucracy and slow capital markets. This slows down the dynamism and turnover of companies. One example: Of the 40 blue-chip companies listed on Germany’s DAX index, 23 have their origins in the 19th century or earlier, and only two were founded in this century. This is the lasting damage caused by the complete lack of public investment or reforms over the past 15 years.” This researcher estimates, for example, that the railway network needs an injection of investment of 45 billion euros by 2027 and regrets that “net spending on higher education grew by less than 1% in inflation-adjusted terms between 2010 and 2018, compared to 6% in the Netherlands, 15% in the US and an astonishing 116% in Estonia.”

The lack of investment is holding back the economy, says Wohlrabe, who blames the uncertainty of economic policy. “We know from our surveys that more than 40% of companies report a lack of orders.” Meanwhile, private consumption is not picking up despite the improvement in wages. “Consumers are somewhat reluctant to spend. There is a certain caution regarding the inflation rate, which has increased slightly. German consumers are very sensitive to inflation,” he recalls in an interview with EL PAÍS.

Germany also has a competitiveness problem, says Jens Boysen-Hogrefe, a professor at Kiel University, “which has not improved in recent years.” China’s competitive advantage is of particular concern to Germany. “The aggressive strategies of the Chinese manufacturing sector are affecting Germany more than other countries, because the Asian country is focusing on the automotive industry and machinery and equipment, which are precisely the sectors in which Germany was strong,” he says.

According to Boysen-Hogrefe, the main reasons for the German economic situation are weak exports and an ageing population. “Politicians should do what is necessary to increase public investment, because Germany’s competitiveness is weak to a large extent due to a lack of adequate infrastructure,” she says.

Meanwhile, there are growing voices blaming the debt brake, the limit on borrowing enshrined in the German constitution, for the state of the economy. According to experts at the Institute for Macroeconomics (IMK) of the Hans Böckler Foundation, which is affiliated with the trade unions, the limit is hampering decisive investments in energy transition and infrastructure.

Since it has been suspended since 2020, the debt brake has not contributed to the deterioration of the economic situation, but “it is true that it could do so in the future,” says the Kiel expert. “It is a fierce debate in Germany, with politicians who perhaps do not want to explore the public investment options that the debt brake allows and prefer to maintain the argument that it hinders public investment and thus eliminate it altogether. That said, I think that yes, it is very likely that in the future it will be a burden on public investment,” he explains in a telephone conversation.

