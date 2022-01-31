Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Tanks of the Ukrainian Army. Georg Anastasiadis, Editor-in-Chief of the Münchner Merkur, comments on the course of the SPD-led federal government in the Ukraine crisis. © Sergey BOBOK/AFP/Marcus Sleep

In the SPD there is an open dissent about the course in the Ukraine crisis. And Germany is about to make a historic mistake of European proportions for the fourth time in the last ten years. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

What is Germany’s position on Ukraine, Russia and its western allies? The SPD “peace party” studiously overlooked the deployment of 100,000 Putin soldiers. Until half the world blasphemed about Olaf Scholz and the traffic light. Now the need is great. After the cacophony of recent days, it is not to be expected that a single crisis meeting of leading Social Democrats will be able to fill up the deep rifts in the newly formed Chancellor’s Party. The dissent between the Schröder-Mützenich-Kühnert faction, which is pro-Russian and would like the United States out of Europe, and the transatlantic forces, for which ex-party leader Gabriel has now taken the floor, is too serious. But one thing should now be clear to all comrades: the drama surrounding Ukraine is not just another skirmish in a remote place on the continent, but a historic moment for the future security architecture of Europe. Russia, feeling betrayed by the West, wants to go back to the court politics of the 19th century. Initially, this has drastic consequences for the neutral countries of the East and Scandinavia and their freedom to choose their own path, but it ultimately targets all of Europe, as Moscow’s demand for the withdrawal of US nuclear weapons shows.

Ukraine crisis: Berlin garden gnome politics

Correspondingly venomous is the accusation that is now being made all over Europe that the EU hegemon Germany, which is faltering in the face of the impending war – a historically common suspect – is going it alone again. According to European counting, it would be the fourth in ten years. And it is true that the three central Berlin decisions affecting the EU in the last decade have already led to serious upheavals and brought no blessings to Germany. It began with Merkel’s lonely nuclear phase-out in 2011, which today threatens Germany’s energy security (and climate policy), continued in the migration chaos of 2015 that divided the continent in two, and culminated in the construction of the Baltic Sea pipeline, whose geostrategic, Europe-dividing consequences are affecting everyone clarity emerge.

None of these three historical mistakes are named as such today. That is typical: the responsible elites still rule, albeit in a different constellation, and are reluctant to admit their failure. An example: CSU boss Söder, who as Bavarian Minister of the Environment was the driving force behind the German nuclear phase-out, is today nonchalantly demanding the commissioning of the Baltic Sea pipeline, despite the acute danger of war in the East, because otherwise the consequences of the (he helped initiate) exit from the nuclear energy cannot be managed. Moscow could not understand such a German garden gnome policy other than as an invitation to step up its pressure on Ukraine. None of this is smart, forward-looking politics. And it is certainly not a recommendation for a fourth German special path, this time in the Ukraine.