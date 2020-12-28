S.national debt is a burden for future generations. This sentence has been heard day in and day out, and not just since the Corona crisis. But is it even true? The economists Christian Bayer and Philip Jung recently devoted themselves intensively to this question in the FAZ. They argue that there can very well be real burdens and that one must therefore be careful in dealing with national debt.

We must certainly agree with this general warning. Your analysis is pleasantly differentiated. This cannot be taken for granted with this emotional topic that drives science and politics like no other. However, one essential aspect is missing which is of central importance in the current economic policy discussion.

To illustrate this, we will first trace the theoretical argument using a roughly simplified example. Let us assume that the federal government had the idea of ​​giving all current pensioners a vacation trip to Lanzarote. So the retirees do not consume domestically, which could create additional demand. Rather, the money is simply gone. To finance this, the state could levy taxes and ask the currently active generation to pay directly. But we rule that out. Instead, he is issuing a 30-year bond – conveniently at zero interest, as is currently the case.

Not about imaginary retiree vacations

What happens now Today’s retirees are enjoying their free vacation and are dead by the time they are repaid. The problem is with today’s young generation. In 30 years she will have to service the Lanzarote bonds. There are two ways of doing this. Either taxes are raised to pay off the debt. Or the state issues a new bond at the then applicable interest rate and uses it to replace the old debt. This simply pushes the repayment into the future and the next but one generation has to take care of it. But this strategy carries risks, because who knows how high the interest rates will be?

So the Lanzarote debt is actually a burden for future generations. You either have to foot the bill or at least bear the risk of being passed on. But what relevance does this theoretical result have for the questions at hand?

Nobody seriously proposes debt-financed transfers of income to the old generation. Rather, the current discussion is about the question of what role debt financing can play in a historically low interest rate environment in order to master the great societal challenges of our time.

It’s not about imaginary retirees’ vacations, but about investments: in the energy transition and sustainable mobility, digitization, education, the strengthening of Europe in the geostrategic structure between America and China. All things that increase the production potential of the national economy and will have a decisive influence on the living conditions of future generations.

It is quite possible that the old generation will be less involved in these investments than the younger generation when it comes to debt financing. But that’s also perfectly fine, since the old will no longer live if the cell phone reception on the train isn’t lost every five minutes at some point. Benefits and burdens arise entirely in the younger generation.

If we exclude debt financing, another problem could arise, which in thought follows seamlessly from the generation view above. Today’s old people no longer benefit from the returns from future investments. If the expenses have to be financed entirely from today’s taxes, then older households are financially burdened without being able to benefit from it.

For example, they would have to pay for a green and digital future that they no longer experience themselves. For the good of their grandchildren, many will still be willing to do so and accept higher taxes.

But as Bayer and Jung write, altruism between the generations also has limits – for example, where households have no grandchildren. As a result, with a strict ban on debt financing, we are investing too little today in important future projects and thereby burden future generations, but not with too much debt. This is particularly evident when it comes to climate protection.

Altruism has limits

It’s true: caution is always required when dealing with government debt. Consuming on credit is a bad idea. But the real danger at the moment is that the Michel debt brake is missing out on the future opportunities that the current interest rate level opens up. This is where the current economic policy debate must begin. Of course, it is still important to decide which investments are sensible and produce a positive return. There is no getting around this consideration.

Here one can be more or less optimistic as to the extent to which politics will succeed in finding and implementing such projects. But if the core problem lies in this selection, then more independent expertise should be brought into the political decision-making process.

It is also foreseeable that the economic consequences of the pandemic will weigh on the economy for a long time to come. To the extent that a debt-financed stabilization policy ensures that the German and European economy recovers from the pandemic as quickly as possible, this will benefit all future generations. From this perspective, too, there is no reason to rush to step on the debt brake in the supposed interest of future generations.

Moritz Schularick is Professor of Economics at the University of Bonn. Jens Südekum is Professor of International Economics at the University of Düsseldorf.