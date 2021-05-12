V.In future, tenants are to bear half of the cost of the CO2 price on oil and gas that has been in effect since January 1st. This emerges from a resolution that the federal government took on Wednesday to accompany the amended Climate Protection Act. For weeks, the grand coalition had argued about a fair burden sharing between tenants and landlords and failed to reach an agreement.

The Greens and the SPD had spoken out in favor of relieving tenants, while the Union had argued that landlords were not responsible for the electricity and heat consumption of tenants. The partial relief of tenants is part of a cabinet resolution that the federal government passed on Wednesday together with the amended Federal Climate Protection Act.

In this, the federal government also undertakes to provide an additional eight billion euros to finance further climate protection measures. The standards for new construction projects are also to be raised in order to create further incentives for climate-friendly solutions in the construction sector.

CO2 neutral by 2045

The plan also includes an investment pact with industry for “climate-friendly production in Germany”, the promotion of the use of hydrogen for energy generation and greater use of the potential of natural CO2 sinks. In addition, the government wants to examine whether climate-damaging subsidies can be omitted to finance part of the projects.

In response to pressure from the Constitutional Court and in view of new EU requirements, the federal government has decided to stricter climate targets. They provide for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65 percent compared to 1990 by 2030, as the climate protection law approved by the cabinet on Wednesday stipulates. Previously, the target was 55 percent.

In addition, Germany must be climate-neutral by 2045 instead of 2050, i.e. practically no longer blowing any CO2 into the atmosphere. Most of the new savings by 2030 should come from the energy sector. It is therefore considered certain that the coal piles will have to be shut down much earlier than in 2038, which the government had previously set as the latest date.

The European Union had raised the climate target for the community to 55 percent from 40 percent by 2030. Therefore, Germany should have adjusted its specifications anyway. In addition, the Federal Constitutional Court recently ruled that the old climate law from 2019 disadvantaged the younger generation. This law provides for too few savings by 2030, so that even more must be done afterwards so that Germany can meet its international obligations. This is unfair, as the main burden will be shifted to a later generation.

From a rubber dinghy on the Spree, environmental activists from Greenpeace had previously emphasized their demand for more climate protection and a generation-appropriate revision of the Climate Protection Act early on Wednesday morning. On a hydro sign, a wall made of fine water droplets floating in the sky, the environmental activists projected flames and the appeal “Right to the future – climate protection now!” Onto the Federal Chancellery.

“The consequences of climate change and thus the urgency to act are now not just a threat, but a bitter reality,” said Lisa Göldner from Greenpeace, who was satisfied with the action in the morning. Greenpeace expects politicians to bring a law in line with the Paris climate protection agreement that will safeguard the rights of the young generation.