D.he word “education”, if you listen carefully, has an ugly undertone: It sounds like the tugging the person to be educated is exposed to, it sounds like someone being dragged across the class to the blackboard by the teacher by the ear, where then something, namely his abilities, is to be pulled out of him. In Prussia, education was for a long time just that – something that, like everything else, was organized with military relentlessness. Even playing was subjected to grim visions of order: the first playground in Germany, you can find out in the catalog for this exhibition, was built in 1790 on the orders of King Friedrich Wilhelm II, after he saw the future elite of his country rioting through the streets in Berlin. He immediately had a walled playground built for her, a kind of youth enclosure that was very reminiscent of a parade ground; The sentence “Dum lude videmur, est pro patria” – “while we seem to be playing, we serve the fatherland” was placed over the entrance gate as a preliminary excuse.

Schools, although repeatedly asked to do so, cannot reinvent societies on their own; on the other hand, to understand a society, one only has to look at its schools, its universities and playgrounds, libraries and youth centers, if there are any – and that is exactly what this exhibition does: it presents, with a view to the educational spaces and dreams of the In the sixties and seventies, the question of how, despite all the efforts and expenses, could we end up where we ended up, clearly visible during the Corona months – in an educational crisis. Most of the people initially experienced this crisis as a digitalization disaster: teachers holding blurred worksheets in the zoom camera, children and parents clicking around cluelessly on homeschooling apps – the anger was great and often justified. But the health crisis revealed an even deeper education crisis: not everyone has an iPad, children from poor families where their parents could not attend to homeschooling were left behind. Germany is still one of the countries with the fewest opportunities for social advancement: 79 out of 100 university graduates are studying, compared to only 27 working-class children. Social background is still a hurdle – if only because solvent parents are required after graduation to bridge the first underpaid years as a permanent intern or a precarious freelancer. The result: In parliament, the proportion of university graduates is 80 percent, and 95 percent in DAX board members.