Home page politics

divide

Numerous people with mouth and nose protection walk on a shopping mile in Berlin. (Archive image) © Christophe Gateau / dpa

The Corona variant Omikron has already spread over a large area in Germany’s neighboring countries. Experts are now daring an outlook for the situation in the coming weeks.

Berlin – The corona numbers are also increasing significantly in Germany, but compared to the already high Omicron walls in neighboring countries, the wave of infections builds up later – why?

Protective measures probably play the greatest role, as immunologist Carsten Watzl of the German Press Agency (dpa) said. The delta wave had just broken, but the tightened measures were still valid and still in effect when Omikron arrived in November.

Previous absence of the wall

In general, people’s reactions play a very important role, explained Christine Falk from the Hannover Medical School. The population in this country apparently quickly adapted their behavior to Omikron and behaved more cautiously – and thus contributed to the previous lack of the wall. “The actions of each individual flow into the overall situation,” emphasized the President of the German Society for Immunology (DGfI).

Falk hopes that people will continue to act with great caution and that the wall can at least be reduced to a wave. “We have Omikron better under control than others, it is feasible that the numbers do not slip away from us as much as other countries.” Wearing an FFP2 mask in public spaces is one of the most effective measures for this.

Experts: The highest level was probably in February

Watzl, Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology, is convinced that “we will get incidences of well over 1000 – the national average, regionally also well above”. “The peak could be reached in February.” That is still far too far away from spring for the seasonal decline to have a mitigating effect.

more on the subject Meret Becker shocked by fatal incident on US film set Less car accidents? This is how technology makes traffic safer RKI classifies the corona risk for unvaccinated people as “very high”

“The only advantage of the delayed omicron wave for us is that we have more time for the vaccinations,” explained Watzl. Because even if the vaccination quota is not decisive for the spread – it is for the stress in the clinics. “If Omikron resulted in 70 percent fewer hospital admissions in our country compared to Delta, we would have the same stress again at an incidence of 1500 as with the fourth wave. ”dpa