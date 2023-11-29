Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/29/2023 – 10:16

Germany’s annual consumer inflation rate (CPI) was 3.2% in November, slowing down from 3.8% in October, according to preliminary results published this Wednesday, 29th, by Destatis, as The country’s statistics agency is well-known.

The result is slightly lower than the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted a slowdown of 3.4% per year.

According to Destatis, this is the lowest level since June 2021.

In the monthly comparison, the German CPI fell 0.4% in November compared to October. Analysts’ forecast was for a drop of 0.25%.