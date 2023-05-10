The annual consumer inflation rate (CPI, its acronym in English) in Germany slowed down to 7.2% in April, compared to 7.4% in March, according to the final reading released this Wednesday, 10, by Destatis, as is known to the country’s statistics agency. The result confirmed the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet. On a month-on-month basis, the German CPI rose 0.4% in April, also in line with the FactSet consensus.

























