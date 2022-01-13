Home page world

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

With the 2G Plus rule, different documents are required depending on the vaccinated or recovered status. © Stefan Puchner / dpa

The corona pandemic is to be fought harder with 2G-Plus in many parts of Germany. Which documents have to be presented depends on the individual status.

Munich – Already before Christmas, experts warned of a massive increase in new corona infections in Germany in connection with the highly contagious Omikron variant – this actually happened. On Wednesday (January 12), the RKI reported a record increase in new infections with 80,430 infections within 24 hours.

In order to curb the incidence of infection, measures are regularly revised and tightened. After 3G and 2G, the 2G plus rule now applies to many areas in large parts of Germany. According to this, only vaccinated and convalescent people with a test are granted access to specified areas. Which documents you have to show depends on your status.

Corona rules: Documents with 2G-Plus differ depending on the status – countries are removing the 14-day period for boosters

For people who have already had their basic immunization with a double vaccination or an infection with subsequent recovery, with the 2G-Plus scheme, showing proof of vaccination is no longer sufficient. In addition to the vaccination certificate, a daily test must be carried out if you want to enter areas where 2G-Plus applies.

However, if you have already been vaccinated three times with a booster vaccination, you can enter 2G-Plus areas without a test. Also important to know: some federal states have canceled the 14-day rule for boosted users. Bavaria recently announced that the booster vaccination will be valid immediately.

In Baden-Württemberg, Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and Saxony, the same regulation applies as in Bavaria, as reported Focus Online. Here, boosters can enter 2G-Plus areas from day 1 after the vaccination without a test. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Schleswig-Holstein, however, people vaccinated for the third time still have to wait 14 days. In Thuringia, booster protection only applies from the 15th day.

Corona vaccination certificate: Simple check with CovPass app – printed proof also possible

So that the vaccination status can be checked, the corresponding vaccination certificate must be presented. With the CovPass app, the digital vaccination certificate can be conveniently checked and, if necessary, a test can be requested. Visitors who have been vaccinated three times to events or areas in which 2G-Plus applies can only gain access by showing their digital proof.

People with a double vaccination or a recovery must have a test ready on the CovPass app in addition to their scannable QR code or digital vaccination certificate. In most pharmacies or test stations it is possible to get a written test result within 15-20 minutes. However, a self-test without supervision is not accepted in many places. As an alternative to the CovPass app, it is also possible to take a copy of the printed vaccination certificate with you. This is issued at the vaccination center or by the family doctor after the vaccination.

Corona rules: Confusion at Johnson & Johnson about 2G-Plus – test necessary in case of infection between vaccinations

The 2G-Plus rule seems simple, but in some exceptional cases you can quickly lose track and fall into a misconception about the necessary documents. Unlike, for example, Biontech or Moderna, the Johnson & Johnson vaccination is administered completely in just one dose, but with a further vaccination of another vaccine one is still not considered to be boosted, but only as a basic immunization. Therefore, in this case too, you need a test certificate for 2G-Plus areas if you have not received a third vaccination.

It also becomes more complicated if an infection with the virus or recovery takes place between two vaccinations. Despite the recovery between two vaccinations, one is apparently still only considered to have been given basic immunization. Countries such as Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Berlin also require 2G-Plus to test these people in addition to the vaccination certificate as a precaution. The Standing Vaccination Commission has not made a specific recommendation, but wants to do so and ensure clarity. If you are infected with corona after the third vaccination, you are considered boosted and recovered after 28 days – the obligation to test is not applicable. (bb)