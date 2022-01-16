Home page world

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has never been such a high Germany-wide incidence as at present. Lauterbach calls for compulsory vaccination, opponents of the measures take to the streets. The news ticker.

Health Minister Lauterbach therefore repeats his call for compulsory vaccination.

On the other hand, thousands took to the streets across Germany at the weekend.

Update from January 16, 8:47 p.m.: The health ministers of the federal states will again discuss their approach to the corona pandemic on Monday. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) will also take part in the video conference, which is under the impression of the spread of the omicron variant and the associated sharp increase in new infections. The chairwoman of the conference of health ministers, Saxony-Anhalt’s department head Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD), will then provide information on the results (8 p.m.).

In the run-up to the conference of health ministers, Lauterbach had called on citizens in an interview to test themselves several times a week with a rapid test for the corona virus. He also demanded that three corona vaccinations be prescribed to fulfill the planned vaccination requirement.

Corona virus: Lower Saxony extends winter rest

Update from January 16, 2:30 p.m: Because of the rapidly increasing numbers, there is now a new Corona regulation in Lower Saxony*. The hibernation was extended and revised until February 2nd. Among other things, the contact restrictions apply from the age of 14, the quarantine obligation has been reduced and events with more than 500 people are prohibited.

First report from January 16: Munich – Corona has been accompanying the world for around two years now and one record is still chasing the next. According to the RKI, a seven-day high was reached again on Sunday with 515.7 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Opponents of the measures did not let this deter them this weekend either and took to the streets across Germany.

On Saturday the incidence was 497.1, so 52,504 corona cases were added on Sunday. According to the RKI, there were also 47 other deaths. For comparison: A week ago there were 362.7 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and 36,552 new cases, but 77 deaths. The ten districts with the highest incidence are also in Berlin, Lower Saxony, Bremen, Hesse and Schleswig-Holstein.

The rapidly increasing numbers are also a sign for Karl Lauterbach that Omikron should not be underestimated. in the image-Interview, he also speaks of the need for compulsory vaccination if one wants to do something against any new mutations. Although there is still no hard precipitation of the variant in the intensive care units, one should not give the all-clear.

Corona in Germany: Thousands of demonstrators on the streets

But against the required vaccination and other Corona* measures, thousands of people took to the streets across Germany on Saturday. 7,000 people demonstrated in Düsseldorf, 6,000 in Freiburg and 2,500 in Hamburg, as the respective police departments of the dpa explained. There was also a large-scale protest in Munich.

In Munich, among other places, people took to the streets against the Corona measures. © IMAGO / aal.photo / Alexander Pohl

For the most part, the demonstrations were peaceful. However, there have been numerous breaches of the mask requirement and one person is in police custody for carrying a knife. According to the police, there were also numerous counter-demonstrations, in which numerous supporters of the measures took part. For example, 450 people demonstrated in Osnabrück under the motto “vaccinate instead of scolding”.

Corona: Demos all over Germany – Hermann issues a warning

In Hamburg, an alliance against the right had also called for “solidarity and education instead of conspiracy ideologies”. Nationwide, such organizations are complaining about the participation of right-wing extremist groups in the protests.

Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Hermann therefore confirmed to the picture on sunday, not to tolerate right-wing extremists and citizens of the Reich at the demos. “My explicit warning is also aimed at the extremist arsonists who increasingly want to use the protests for their own purposes. Our protection of the constitution has right-wing extremists in its sights in particular,” says Hermann. (mef/dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.