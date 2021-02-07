A few days before the Corona summit, calls for easing will be louder from mid-February. But Minister of Economic Affairs Altmaier is slowing down – and at the same time gives hope.

Berlin – The next Corona summit is imminent. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers will meet again on Wednesday. The federal and state governments are dealing with the Corona * lockdown, the duration of which was set until February 14th.

An extension of the lockdown beyond this date is considered likely. However, possible loosening of the meeting between Chancellor Merkel and the country leaders should also be discussed.

Corona lockdown in Germany: According to the survey, clear majority in favor of easing from February 15

But when will they come? According to a poll by the polling institute Kantar for the Picture on sunday many German citizens are in favor of getting public life going again. According to this, 78 percent of those surveyed advocate reopening schools and daycare centers from February 15. 73 percent of the survey participants want the retail sector to open up.

According to the survey, a clear majority of respondents also hope for a gradual return to normal in other sectors. 62 percent were in favor of opening restaurants and hotels. 51 percent of the participants in the survey hope to be able to use fitness studios and sports facilities again. However, almost as many of those questioned are against it at 46 percent. According to the survey, there is only a majority in favor of permanent closings in a cultural sub-area. After all, 56 percent of those surveyed support a lockdown extension for theaters, museums and cinemas.

Corona lockdown in Germany: Altmaier hopes for easing “by Easter at the latest”

Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier gave hope that the tough Corona measures would end soon. The CDU * politician mentioned in an interview with the Picture on sunday a specific date when the lockdown could end at the latest.

“I very much hope that by the beginning of spring at the latest, by Easter at the latest, when the sun is shining and you can sit and dine outside, we have finally broken the pandemic wave and openings are possible,” said Altmaier. Easter Sunday falls on April 4th in 2021. The German citizens and the industries affected by the lockdown would have to hold out for a while.

Video: Altmaier believes that the lockdown extension is also conceivable with incidence values ​​below 50

Corona lockdown in Germany: Altmaier warns against easing too early

As recently, Altmaier warned a well-known virologist against loosening the currently applicable restrictions too early. “We must not publicly outdo ourselves with easing schedules,” demanded the Minister of Economic Affairs. “The number of new infections is currently hardly lower than at the end of October when the lockdown began. It has only been falling sharply for a good two weeks, and the death rate is still very high. ”

Above all, he sees the occurrence of corona mutations * throughout Germany “with great concern,” Altmaier continued. That’s why you have to persevere. Also to prevent a third lockdown. That would be particularly fatal for the restaurateurs, who are already badly battered. “I definitely want to spare the catering trade a third lockdown, which could then fall in the good outdoor season, of all things,” said Altmaier. “This lockdown must be the last for a long time for the catering industry, which has been through so much.” (kh) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editorial network