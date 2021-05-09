ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

Even those who do not yet have a corona vaccination can make travel plans – at least within the EU. Chancellor Angela Merkel is optimistic. The news ticker.

Chancellor Angela Merkel * gives hope for the summer vacation (Update from May 8, 5:15 p.m.).

The current RKI * figures for Germany give hope: The incidence * has fallen (Update from May 9, 8:18 a.m.).

Health Minister Spahn announces “everyday life as it was before” (Update from May 8, 9:57 p.m.).

Update from May 9, 8:18 a.m .: Again the Robert Koch Institute reports lower numbers. In the last 24 hours, the health authorities recorded 12,656 new infections. In the previous week there were 16,290. Not all offices in Germany report on the weekend. Therefore, the comparison with the numbers of the previous week offers the best comparison.

The nationwide 7-day incidence, on the other hand, has made a significant step down. It drops to 118.6 (previous week 146.5). For about two weeks, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants has been falling steadily. And the R-value also remains below the important mark of 1. It is currently 0.91. This means that an infected person in Germany causes less than one infection on average. The spread of the coronavirus is therefore declining.

Corona in Germany: Spahn calls for the long-term lifting of all corona measures

Update from May 8, 9:57 p.m .: According to Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn, the corona measures must be lifted in the long term, even if a certain number of people remain unvaccinated. If everyone had received an offer to vaccinate, he would see “step by step, the measures keep falling and going back until we are back to everyday life as it was before”. The CDU politician said on Saturday in Berlin during an online question and discussion session with citizens and experts. If someone says that this virus does not exist for them or that they see it differently with the risks, “they cannot expect us all to wear masks to protect them”.

Spahn spoke of a transition phase. Certain things, such as a mask requirement in narrow spaces or the subway, could “definitely still be a measure for next winter”, he would neither rule that out nor announce it now. “But most of the things that are really annoying, we can and have to leave them behind.” If ten or 20 percent said they couldn’t be vaccinated, you couldn’t say that 80 or 90 percent did that, “Now you still have to watch out for them”.

Corona: More than 1000 campers demonstrate and demand the opening of campsites

Meanwhile, more than 1000 campers demonstrated for the opening of campsites on Saturday. The “Camping at a distance” initiative calls for the parking spaces and campsites to be opened immediately. Camping is “one of the safest forms of travel. To ban it is “not fair – neither for campers nor for campsite operators”.

The campers drove their vehicles in a convoy over a Rhine bridge. They linked the two state capitals of Mainz in Rhineland-Palatinate and Wiesbaden in Hesse. 1200 vehicles were involved in the approved protest. According to the organizer, campers came from all over Germany.

Corona: Merkel gives hope for summer vacation – even without vaccination

Update from May 8th, 5:15 p.m .: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has been optimistic that summer holidays in Europe will also be possible for those who have not been vaccinated. When you see what low incidences some European partner countries like Portugal already have, “I am very hopeful that we can also afford what was possible last summer,” said Merkel on Saturday after the EU summit in Porto, to which she had been connected from Berlin because of the corona pandemic. “From when this will be the case, I can’t say yet, name the day.”

In addition, Merkel said: “In Germany we seem to have broken the third wave.” Where the incidence values ​​would fall, more will be possible in Germany, step by step. “Hopefully this will be the case for all of Europe,” she said.

When asked, the Chancellor emphasized that the possibility of a summer vacation in Europe “of course” also applies to unvaccinated people, as last year. At that time, “the subject of vaccination was still a theoretical one”, and there was no access to large-scale tests either. Last summer, with incidences of 2, 3, and 4, you could afford a lot of freedom. That is why she keeps saying: “Down with the incidences, that means freedom for all people then. And then we have the two helpers vaccinating and testing. We should be better off with that. “

Corona in Germany: RKI boss Wieler swears by vaccination target

Update from May 8, 3:45 p.m .: RKI President Robert Wieler continues to hope that the vaccination against the corona virus will continue at a high pace. The vaccine quantities are no longer the limiting factor, he said on Saturday at a discussion with citizens in Berlin. “Now we just have to stick with it. So you can’t somehow think again: ‘Oh, the problem is over.’ But let’s solve it together for a few more months. ”He referred to the latest record for the daily vaccination doses. According to RKI data, more than a million doses were injected on each of the last two Wednesdays. There were more than 800,000 on Friday.

Vaccinations protect you from the disease, but they also protect others from infection, as Wieler said. “And that is this idea of ​​solidarity. To control the pandemic, 80 percent of Germans would have to be fully vaccinated. “We have to get there as soon as possible.”

According to the RKI, 32.3 percent of the total population had received at least one dose of vaccine by May 8th. Around 7.5 million people are fully vaccinated (Data status: May 8th, 9.40 a.m.).

Corona in Germany: NRW is pushing ahead with “Lolli” tests

Update from May 8, 10:52 a.m.: “The lollipop tests will help us to detect infections earlier than with self-tests”: NRW is the first federal state to introduce PCR pool tests for corona. School Minister Yvonne Gebauer (FDP) said according to the WDR further, one wants to interrupt the chains of infection in the elementary and special schools.

Why does she talk about “lollipop tests”? With the so-called lollipop method, there is no need to insert a stick into the nose or deeper into the throat. Instead, children suck on a swab – the “lollipop” – for 30 seconds. The swabs are then evaluated in a laboratory. These are PCR tests * that are considered to be very accurate in detecting corona infections.

Corona incidence in Germany is falling: Spahn gives hope for a summer vacation – even without a vaccination

Our first report from May 8th: Berlin – “Traveling within the EU will probably not depend on the vaccination”: Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) sees good chances for a problem-free summer vacation in the EU countries in view of the current development in the corona pandemic. “You will be able to move around Europe-wide with the tests too,” said Spahn der Rheinische Post from Saturday on.

He is planning his vacation in Germany himself. “In this hopefully last phase of the pandemic, I would not plan any major long-distance trips, the North Sea instead of the South Sea, so to speak,” said the Minister.

Spahn on Corona easing: “If you open too quickly, success will stumble”

With a view to openings, Spahn urged a prudent approach. “If you open too quickly, you will stumble over the previous success.” Therefore, when opening, you should start outside first: outdoor catering, open-air events, zoos or even sporting events with a reduced number of visitors – “and of course always with distance and hygiene,” said Spahn.

In Germany, 15,685 new infections with the corona virus were registered within one day. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Saturday morning, citing information from the health authorities, 238 further deaths were reported in connection with the novel pathogen.

Corona in Germany: 7-day incidence continues to fall

The number of new infections was 2800 cases lower than the previous day. The nationwide 7-day incidence fell further to 121.5 after a value of 125.7 had been reported the previous day and a value of 148.6 last Saturday. The 7-day incidence is an essential benchmark for tightening or relaxing corona requirements. It indicates the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week.

According to the RKI, the total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic is now 3,507,673. The total number of registered deaths rose to 84,648. The RKI put the number of people recovering from Covid 19 disease at more than 3.14 million.