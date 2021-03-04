B.and and countries have come up with something new. You have put a graphic in front of your latest decision on how to deal with the corona pandemic. This is not just any gimmick, this is an admission. Gradually it becomes difficult even for those who regularly and intensively study the individual measures against the spread of the virus. Even those who meanwhile bring terms such as seven-day incidence, non-contact sport and body-hugging services effortlessly from waking to falling asleep can lose track of what is allowed and what is forbidden, when, under which circumstances.

There can be no one and final master plan with which every restaurateur can calculate exactly how many guests he is allowed to serve until the next Christmas goose. Because no one knows whether a new virus mutation is heading towards Germany during a federal-state meeting that is making plans, the beautiful idea of ​​an all-inclusive “roadmap out of the pandemic” is unfortunately nonsense. The five steps that have now been decided to open it up to April are also wasted the moment the virus gets out of hand.

So you shouldn’t blame the federal and state governments for driving on sight. You have to do that. And yet with the beginning of this year marked by many elections, after twelve months of fighting Corona, a new form of political loss of control can be observed. The two most recent federal-state meetings clearly show this.

From the beginning of the pandemic, there was not only a desire in the population but also in the state governments – albeit in different ways – to proceed as uniformly as possible. The good poll numbers for Chancellor Angela Merkel are an indication of this. In times of need, most people want leadership that gives the impression that it can get them out of the crisis. The fact that Merkel’s values ​​are still good and that the Prime Ministers hold a conference with the Chancellor every few weeks, despite all their different interests, instead of just exercising their rights and doing what they think is right in their country, is a sign of this need.

Merkel has nothing more to say on the subject of schools

In the first few months of the anti-virus fight, Merkel repeatedly made it clear that the self-confident going her own way through some countries made life difficult for her. The word “opening discussion orgies”, which she coined in April, a few weeks after the start of the state of emergency, stands for this.

But just under a year later, as the attrition has spread in society and politics, the Chancellor actually threatens to lose access to the process. Many countries did not open their schools even the one week later that she wanted. After the February conference, Merkel had to admit that she had nothing more to say on the important topic of school and daycare. The countries are now doing this entirely at their own risk.

After all, in February she still had the hope of having installed a new tool for making decisions about further openings or continuation of the lockdown: the incidence of 35 infections per 100,000 people in seven days. Before this instrument could prove itself, however, it gave it up again because the countries insisted on opening the retail trade early. Merkel was ready to tie this step only to an incidence of 50 instead of 35. The entire political construction that has so far been used to manage the pandemic is cracking.

The pressure from people, the economy, educational and cultural institutions on politics to loosen the tough grip of the corona measures is growing. The state politicians do nothing other than pass it on to the federal government. Merkel, who has always insisted on strict restrictions and would probably continue to do so today if she had to decide on her own, is hoisting the white flag. Slowly, but it does. Before the turn of the year one could not have imagined that she would talk so much about openings as she did recently in an interview with the FAZ.

Neither the Chancellor nor any of the Prime Ministers are alleged to have made the latest decision to open the door despite the increasing number of infections without rumbling in their stomachs. They did it because they believed they had to. And they, like the general public, cling to the hope that any injection of vaccine into an upper arm increases the chance of escaping the virus later this year. It has not yet been decided who will win. It’s a bet. But an inevitable.