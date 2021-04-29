A resolution for generational justice. The German high court ruled that not having reduction targets beyond 2030 hurts the young relative to the old. The measure has been welcomed by the Government and comes in the middle of the electoral year, with the Green Party leading some polls.

The Constitutional Court of Germany considers that the Climate Law promoted by the Executive in 2019 needs to be reviewed so that there is a balance in the burden between young and old people.

According to the ruling, with the current objectives, young people will have to face much larger reductions in the future, than those that their predecessors will have to take today. Rights, for young people, that are in danger beyond the next decade.

According to the Constitution, it would be wrong to allow a generation to “use a large part of the CO2 budget with a comparatively slight reduction burden, if that means that subsequent generations are left with a radical reduction burden and their lives are exposed to comprehensive limits to the Liberty”.

Image of Chancellor Angela Merkel during an event for the climate of world leaders. © Kay Nietfeld / Reuters

Climate activists and youth, main plaintiffs

The law had been approved by Angela Merkel’s government and, at the time, had been seen as a pioneering rule. However, the Court considers that this should be toughened and updated by the end of next year, establishing a reduction in carbon emissions to less than 55% by 2030, compared to 1990, and almost zero by 2050.

The Constitutional Court argued that policies should walk around the 2015 Paris Accords, which established that the increase in temperature, caused by global warming, should ideally be below 1.5ºC.

“The challenged provisions violate the freedoms of the complainants, some of whom are still very young,” the court said in a statement.

One of the applicants is Sophie Backsen, 22 years old. She is the daughter of a farming family on the island of Pellworm, in the North Sea. In his statement, he assured that he fears that the rising sea engulfs his island and may be left without an inheritance.

The German Government accepted the court ruling

The measure has been accepted by the Government. The ministers of Economy and Environment assured that next week they will present new proposals.

In addition, the head of Economy, Peter Altmaier, accepted the decision on Twitter: “The Constitutional Court issued a great and significant ruling today. It is a time for climate protection and the rights of young people. And it guarantees security for planning economic “.

You give @BVerfG hat heute ein großes & bedeutendes Urteil erlassen. It is ist epochal für Klimaschutz & Rechte der jungen Menschen. Und sorgt for Planungssicherheit für die Wirtschaft. – Peter Altmaier (@peteraltmaier) April 29, 2021



Behind the lawsuit were environmental groups such as Greenpeace and the Fridays For Future movement, inspired by the famous Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

“With today’s decision, generational justice has been achieved (…) Because our freedoms and rights of the future are no less important than the rights and freedoms of the current generation,” said plaintiff Luisa Neubauer, a member of the group Fridays for Future.

On the other hand, the German industry employer, the BDI, asked that the new measures be transparent and feasible, so that companies can adapt to the changes required by the Constitutional Court.

A sentence for a greater climate commitment in the middle of the electoral year

Germany has already been managing to reduce its emissions. In 1990 it emitted the equivalent of 1.25 billion tons of carbon dioxide; in 2020 it emitted 740 million tons, in a reduction of more than 40%.

To achieve the established targets, Germany needs to reduce 178 million tonnes by 2030; while later it should reduce 281 million. The plaintiff lawyer, Roda Verheyen, assured that the Constitutional ruling will mean that the plans to eliminate the use of coal planned for 2030 will have to be advanced.

In this climate, the elections on September 26 are approaching. The sentence coincides with different polls giving the Green Party as the favorite to occupy the Bundestag.

Annalena Baerbock, the Greens’ candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, called for “concrete action, here and now.”

In this photo taken on October 4, 2016, wind turbines are spinning near Halle in central Germany. © Matthias Schrader / AP

Among its proposals: to double the rate of wind and solar parks, as well as other sources of renewable energy during the next five years; prohibit the sale of new combustion engine vehicles from 2030, advance the time to end coal and use and set additional emission targets after 2030. This last measure is in line with what the Court requests.

Other European countries have had to adapt to similar sentences

In Germany, climate activists are lobbying the courts to get governments to take urgent action.

But it is not the only country: in the Netherlands, in 2019, the Supreme Court issued a ruling that required the government to reduce emissions by at least 25% by the end of 2020.

Also, in 2021, a Paris court ruled that the French Government was not taking sufficient measures to combat climate change.

The United Kingdom announced its new commitments in this month of April, and assured that its objective is to reduce its emissions by 78%, from 1990 levels, by 2035.

In fact, Glasgow will host the next Climate Summit, organized by the United Nations. It will take place in the Scottish city in November 2021.

France 24 with Reuters and AP