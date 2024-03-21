Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/21/2024 – 7:09

Germany's composite purchasing managers' index (PMI), which encompasses the industrial and services sectors, rose from 46.3 in February to 47.4 in March, reaching the highest level in three months, according to preliminary data released this Thursday, 21st, by S&P Global in partnership with Hamburg Commercial Bank.

Only the German services PMI increased from 48.3 to 49.8 in the same period, reaching the highest level in six months. The result exceeded the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted an increase of 48.8 this month.

On the other hand, Germany's manufacturing PMI fell from 42.5 in February to 41.6 in March, the lowest level in five months. In this case, FactSet's forecast was for a high of 43.5.

Readings below the 50 barrier indicate that German economic activity continues to contract.