Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/12/2023 – 7:05

Germany's composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell from 47.8 in November to 46.7 in December's preliminary, S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank reported this Friday, 15th. As a result, it moved further away from the 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion in this survey. The services PMI fell from 49.6 in November to 48.4 in the December preview, when analysts interviewed by FactSet predicted 49.8. The industrial PMI rose from 42.6 in November to 43.1 in December, the highest in seven months, but was below analysts' expectations of 43.3.