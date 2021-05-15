Frankfurt (dpa)

The president of the German League, Christian Seifert, indicated a significant decline in professional club revenues due to the Corona pandemic.

In statements to the German newspaper “Deutschland”, Seifert said that club revenues are expected to record a decline of nearly a quarter compared to the last season before the pandemic.

Seifert explained that the main reason for this decline is the absence of ticket revenues, which previously represented between 13 to 15%, on average, of total revenues, and in addition to that, the transfer market has been largely paralyzed.

Although the League won a lot of praise for its hygiene plans aimed at resuming football activity during the crisis, Seifert said he does not feel winning, as we will remain preoccupied for a long time with some factors at the economic level and many people on the psychological level.

Seifert at the same time expressed his feeling of pride that the League’s plan was a model to be emulated for some other tournaments, including the US Open Tennis, Formula 1, the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the American National Football League (NFL). All these tournaments were directed according to the direction of the Germans, but of course we made mistakes, and this is every day.