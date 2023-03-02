German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that he looks optimistically at the upcoming winter with regard to energy supplies. Scholz said today, Thursday, in his government statement to the German parliament, the Bundestag: “We got through this winter well – without Russian gas supplies.”

He pointed out that there had been previous discourse about cold apartments, forced closures of entire branches of the industry, halting production, “hot autumn” and “angry winter,” and said: “None of this happened.”

Schultz added that the gas tanks are currently filled by more than 70%, and he said that this is a good base for overcoming the coming winter. The German chancellor added that the German government had taken measures in an integrated manner, and Schultz referred to large-scale relief packages and the establishment of terminals to import liquefied gas in Germany at a “record speed”, and he described this as a new “Germany speed”, and added: “I hope we will keep the ‘ This Germany’s speed, as an element of progress that the country takes with it from the period of transformation. This is very important in view of the industrial transformation and the expansion of renewable energies.”