Home World

Press Split

Every bridge in Germany undergoes a skin inspection every six years. (Archive photo) © Stefan Sauer/dpa

It remains unclear why the bridge in Dresden collapsed. Bridges in Germany are generally considered safe. But there is still a need for repairs.

Berlin – Despite the bridge collapse in Dresden, road users can feel safe when crossing bridges across the country – even if many bridges are in need of repair. Every bridge must undergo a general inspection in accordance with DIN 1076 every six years. This is usually carried out while traffic is still flowing and includes checking all components. Three years later, a simple inspection is carried out. The results are documented.

Dieter Westerkamp, ​​head of the Technology and Society department at the Association of German Engineers, believes this cycle is sufficient. “Given the low number of incidents on around 130,000 bridges in Germany, this rhythm seems to be proving its worth,” he said.

Condition ratings for federally owned bridges

According to the Federal Ministry of Transport, almost 40,000 bridges are the responsibility of the federal government alone. Municipalities are responsible for a further 67,000 crossings, according to a study by the German Institute for Urban Affairs in 2013. In addition, there are state-owned bridges.

Based on the bridge inspections, the Federal Highway Research Institute regularly collects information on the condition of federally owned structures. For each individual federal bridge, it awards a grade ranging from very good structural condition (1.0 to 1.4) to unsatisfactory structural condition (grades 3.5-4.0). This refers primarily to external, visible damage to the bridge. Cracks or the condition of the railings are also taken into account.

In the most recent condition report, almost 2,300 of the approximately 40,000 federal bridges received the top grades of 1.0 to 1.4. Only around 200 structures were given unsatisfactory grades of between 3.5 and 4.0. This means that the majority of federal bridges are in a “good” or “satisfactory” condition.

“If the structural inspection reveals a deterioration in structural stability or traffic safety, appropriate measures will of course be taken immediately to ensure that the required level of safety is maintained,” the report states.

Downward trend in load capacity

Another important indicator for bridges is the so-called load-bearing index. This describes the structural performance of a bridge, i.e. the extent to which it can withstand traffic loads. Here, too, there is a level system between I and V. This last level indicates that the structure will have to be replaced in the long term.

Here too, the classification comes from the Federal Highway Research Institute. It is noticeable that, particularly in the west, numerous structures have exceeded their lifespan. In general, experts are observing a downward trend in the load-bearing index in Germany.

Federal government launched package of measures

In particular, the closure of prominent motorway bridges has forced the federal government to act in recent years. The Rahmede motorway bridge on the Sauerland line, for example, made headlines when it had to be closed completely due to severe damage and has since been blown up. A new construction is now planned.

In spring 2022, Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) therefore announced a package of measures for faster bridge modernization. Of around 28,000 motorway bridges, 8,000 would have to be modernized in the long term. 4,000 structures are to be repaired by 2032, the second half by 2042.

In addition, there are around 3,000 bridges in the federal road network that are in need of modernization and are the responsibility of the states. In January, the Federal Audit Office expressed doubts as to whether the federal government’s renovation schedule can be met.

There is also a need for renovation in the municipalities

The approximately 67,000 bridges under municipal responsibility also need to be renovated. Based on a survey of municipalities, the German Institute for Urban Affairs assumes in a report from last year that every second road bridge is not in good condition. This would mean that their condition would be even worse than that of federally owned bridges. However, there is no central recording of the condition of bridges at the state or municipal level.

Deutsche Bahn is also running a bridge renovation program. The state-owned company’s infrastructure includes around 25,700 such structures. Almost half of them are more than 100 years old. By 2029, Deutsche Bahn wants to have completely or partially renovated a total of 2,000 bridges. The company currently has a budget of around nine billion euros at its disposal between 2019 and 2029. dpa