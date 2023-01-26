By Tilman Blasshofer

LUDWIGSBURG, Germany (Reuters) – Germany’s top Nazi hunter Thomas Will is hoping to secure more Holocaust convictions even as the remaining suspects, many of them in their 90s, are dead.

Will told Reuters he had handed over five cases to local prosecutors in Germany that he believes still have a chance of going to trial.

“Murder is not subject to a statute of limitations. Therefore, as long as the perpetrators are alive, we will continue with the cases,” he said from his office on the outskirts of Stuttgart in southwestern Germany.

Will heads the Central Office of the German State Judicial Authorities for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes. In 2015, German justice ministers agreed that the body should continue to operate “as long as there are prosecution tasks to fulfill”. Will said his work sends the signal to anyone who commits such acts today that they will never be out of the woods.

As Holocaust survivors die, it is feared that knowledge of the genocide of six million European Jews in German-occupied Europe could diminish or be denied. Continuing convictions highlight the crimes that have occurred.

A poll published on Wednesday showed that nearly a quarter of Dutch people born after 1980 believe the Holocaust was a myth or that the toll of victims was greatly exaggerated.

In Israel, Holocaust survivors are using artificial intelligence to record their memories for future generations.

Since it was founded in 1958, the Central Office has launched 7,694 investigations into World War II crimes, some involving multiple suspects, supporting many of the 18,688 cases that have reached German courts.

Last month’s conviction of a 97-year-old woman who worked as a concentration camp secretary “was certainly one of the last,” Will said. But the five cases he referred to “could still give rise to accusations. So perhaps this was not the final word after all,” he said.