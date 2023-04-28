Germany’s annual consumer inflation rate (CPI) slowed to 7.2% in April, down from 7.4% in March, according to preliminary data released this Friday by Destatis, as the agency is known. country statistics. The result was below the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which forecast a rate of 7.3% this month. On a monthly basis, the German CPI rose 0.4% in April. The consensus of WSJ was higher, 0.5%.





















