Germany's annual consumer inflation rate (CPI) in February was 2.5%, slowing down from 2.9% in January and reaching the lowest level since June 2021, according to preliminary data released this Thursday Monday, 29th, by Destatis, as the country's statistics office is known. The result was below the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted a rate of 2.6% this month. In the monthly comparison, the German CPI rose 0.4% in February. In this case, the FactSet consensus was for a slightly higher increase of 0.5%.



