Germany's annual consumer inflation rate (CPI) slowed to 2.5% in February, from 2.9% in January, reaching the lowest level since June 2021, according to final data released this Tuesday- fair (12) by Destatis, as the country's statistics office is known. In the monthly comparison, the German CPI rose 0.4% in February. The results confirmed preliminary estimates and were in line with the projections of analysts consulted by FactSet.



#Germany39s #annual #CPI #rate #slows #February #Destatis #confirms