Of: Stephanie Munk

Will they meet in Kyiv soon? Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, who is fighting against the war in his country. © by Jutrczenka/Lukatsky/dpa/AP/dpa

Has the affront between Germany and Ukraine ended? After Federal President Steinmeier had been uninvited by Selenskyj, he spoke again about a possible trip.

Berlin – German support for Ukraine in the war with Russia continued at all times – but on a personal level there was an ice age between the two countries for weeks. Reason: A bitter diplomatic affront. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wanted to travel to Kyiv in the midst of the Ukraine war, but was apparently expressly invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj.

There was great indignation in Germany, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz also wanted to forego a trip to Ukraine for the time being because of the scandal – unlike top politicians from all over Europe. The Ukrainian ambassador Andrei Melnyk poured oil on the fire, who severely condemned Steinmeier for his previous close ties to Russia and declared Scholz to be an “offended liverwurst”.

Germany in the Ukraine conflict: Steinmeier and Selenskyj seem to have reconciled

Now the ice seems to have finally melted: After the diplomatic irritations between Germany and Ukraine have been cleared up, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wants to resume his plans for a trip to the country invaded by Russia. “I assume that I will meet Mr. Selenskyj again in due course,” Steinmeier told MDR on Wednesday evening. However, there are no short-term plans for this.

Steinmeier said he was glad that these irritations had been resolved. The visits of Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) and Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv also contributed to this.

Ukraine-Germany-News: Steinmeier says he is “rejoiced”

“These are signals that arrived in Kyiv. That’s why it has to be decided now who will travel on at what time,” Steinmeier told the broadcaster. There is no longer a blockade for visits. Above all, a visit from Scholz is expected in the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, even Wladimir Klitschko mediated between Germany and Ukraine – and criticized Selenskyj. Good will on both sides followed: Selenskyj phoned Steinmeier, whereby the irritations were apparently cleared up. A few days ago, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) was the first member of the German government to travel to Kyiv and, faced with the atrocities of war, returned emotionally agitated and determined to fight Putin. (smu/AFP)