The woman’s in-laws were convicted of assisting their minions and their sons who fought in the ranks of Isis.

In Düsseldorf23-year-old woman, Sarah O., was sentenced to six and a half years in prison. The woman was charged with membership in a terrorist organization and crimes against humanity. The verdict was reported by a German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine.

The crimes took place in Syria, where the convict, along with his wife, had enslaved the Jesuits. The couple, a member of the terrorist organization Isis, had enslaved a total of five Yiddish women and two underage girls. The 14-year-old slave had died as a result of Sarah O’s actions.

By law, Sarah O’s husband had also raped two of the women, with his wife’s consent. According to the court, the convict had even encouraged his spouse to rape, as he “interpreted it as necessary according to the rules of Isis”.

Hearing was held behind closed doors due to the convict’s young age. Sarah O. was only a 15-year-old high school girl when she left her family in the southern German university town of Konstanz and left for Syria.

In Syria, Sarah O. joined the ranks of Isis and married an Isis fighter from Cologne in 2014.

When the caliphate of Isis weakened, Sarah O. and her family fled to Turkey, from where she was deported to Germany. Sarah O. was arrested immediately when she arrived at Düsseldorf Airport with her three children in September 2018.

All of the woman’s children are in the custody of the German child protection authorities, says the German newspaper Der Spiegel. Her husband, meanwhile, still lives in Turkey, where she works in a call center in Ankara selling dental insurance to Germans. The man’s brother is imprisoned in a Kurdish prison camp.

In Germany In addition to Sarah O, her in-laws, who were accused of supporting a terrorist organization, were convicted.

By law, the couple knew their sons were Isis soldiers. Despite this, they sent money, weapons, and other supplies to the brothers over the years.

The court sentenced the boys’ mother to four and a half years in prison and the father to three years in prison.