Germany | “You can take it for free” – Legal cannabis is a new product in Berlin, which is confused by the jungle of sales rules

Germany|Cannabis has been legal in Germany since spring. However, official buying has been made difficult and the regulations unclear, so the ultimate winner of legalization may well be an illegal drug dealer loitering in the park.

Berlin

This was supposed to be be difficult, but that’s what cannabis would be. And for free.

A hemp shop in Berlin’s Kreuzberg has planted dozens of cannabis seedlings on the street.

Bright green flower stalks with sharp leaves reach out from the black plastic pots. They are still small, but they are growing fast.