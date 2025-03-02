The Darmtadt clinic has recently published a video on its social networks that illustrates the situation. All medical staff meets on stairs and then the employees who have arrived from abroad are removed. Less than a third is left, as in … Almost any German health center. Without foreign doctors, medical care in Germany would not be possible and is not the only sector affected by the problem. The change to green hydrogen in the industry and the transport sector, for example, is paralyzed by the lack of 50,000 qualified workers, according to the German Institute of Economics (IW). Losses in access to services are hardly quantifiable; The loss of GDP in 2024 is estimated at 49,000 million euros. A recent report from MampowerGroup, placed the German country at the head of the drought of qualified talent in Europe (84% of the German companies suffered this problem, compared to the average of 74%).

The situation is particularly precarious in the chemical industry, the steel industry, the computer science and everything related to the energy transition. The Competition Center for the Obtaining Qualified Workers (KOFA) states in its latest report that “the lack of qualified workers is an obstacle to the success of the energy transition in Germany.” The author of the study, Jurek Tedemann, points out the largest bottlenecks in the electrical construction systems. More than 18,300 vacancies could not be covered in 2024, 2.9% more than in 2023. It also notes an annual shortage of about 14,200 qualified workers in electrical operation technology, 10% more than in 2023, essential to advance the load infrastructure for electric cars. More than 8,500 electrical engineers can not be covered either. In total, an average of 487,029 positions could not be adequately covered in 2024.

Double brake

Personnel scarcity and structural challenges are currently acting as a “double brake on growth” for German companies. The Qualified Workers Report 2024/2025 of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) confirms that 43% of companies fail to cover all their vacancies. “The talent scarcity responds to structural problems,” says Dihk’s deputy general director Achim Dercks, who speaks of “desperate searches.” In the construction sector, 53%of companies have difficulties in covering vacancies, in civil engineering 61%, in the services sector more than four out of ten (43%) and in industry, mechanical engineering (49%), electrical equipment manufacturers (49%) and producers of data processing equipment, electrical and optical products (41%) say the same.

The latest survey of the German union confederation (DGB), Published on November 14, 2024, it also shows that almost half of all employees, 46% reports a serious staff scarcity in their work area. DIHK diagnoses a serious problem for growth and innovation, for which it recipes to reduce bureaucracy widely, promote specialized professional training and provide the latest technology, digitalization of professional schools to teaching centers, and measures that attract workers, such as flexibility of working hours, so that maximum working hours does not refer to the day, but the week. Talk about labor incentives and strengthen the principle of performance and consideration. Some companies devise their own incentives, such as VR Bank Südwestpfalz, in Pirmasens, which since last year offers additional vacation to their employees.

Search without success

The German economy has been looking for workers abroad for a decade. First through specific hiring campaigns and currently with an entire department of the Empkie federal agency for foreign staff hunting. Companies ask here for faster and transparent processes, with permanently accessible public contact personnel. In addition, they point out that the employment rate of people between 60 and 64 is 65% and offers considerable potential. They suggest eliminating perverse incentives, such as the pension without deductions after 45 years of contribution. Since its introduction in 2014, around 200,000 workers have retired in advance every year. 26% of companies expect to expand nurseries and care services for older people in charge, in order to improve the balance between working and personal life.

It is estimated that the impact on loss of GDP of this talent drought adds a value very close to 50,000 million euros last year

“In the long term, the problem solution is related to the demographic challenge,” explains the researcher at the IFO Klaus Wohlrabe Institute. Claus Ruhe Madsen, Regional Labor Minister of Schleswig Holstein and a pioneer in the transverse management of the matter, with the creation of interministerial committees for workers’ search, believes for his part that it is necessary to adapt quickly to the new demographic reality. «The Z generation was born in an abundant employment market, they have many more options and make use of them. They are more demanding and employers must adapt and put more effort in the collection of talent, ”he says. «We have to address them on social networks; Practices and internships are also an important factor, to attract them. Since this year, we offer the practices bonus for voluntary internship of five days during summer holidays, ”says this researcher.

Many entrepreneurs, on the other hand, automate and digitize jobs that fail to cover, from smart boxes in supermarkets to autonomous public buses in Nuremberg. «What does even more difficult things is that Gene generation He does not know the shortage of employment and is a different generation of heirs. The elders have had fewer children, so they give them more active per capita. And this happens while we ask ourselves how to organize care in old age … », reflects the director of IW, Michael Hüthe,” they go out to demonstrate by the climate, but they are not willing to study an engineering to work on energy innovation. “