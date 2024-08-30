In Siegen, a woman attacked passengers on a bus with a knife. The police announced. Three people were seriously injured, one seriously and one slightly. According to the Dortmund police, there is no evidence of a terrorist attack and the woman is in custody.

According to information, the bus was headed to a town festival in Siegen. At least 40 people were on board the bus at the time of the crime, around 7:40 p.m.

According to Spiegel, the woman is known to the police for drug-related crimes.