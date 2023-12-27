Former German government finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has died at the age of 81. This was made known by Dpa, citing Schaeuble's family.

Schaeuble's death occurred yesterday evening, according to Bild. A member of the CDU and member of the Bundestag for over 50 years, Schaeuble leaves behind his wife Ingeborg, four children and four grandchildren.

Having entered the Bundestag for the first time in 1972 with the CDU in the Offenburg constituency, Schaeuble played a decisive role – as Minister of the Interior in Helmut Kohl's government – in the Unification Treaty of the Federal Republic with the then German Democratic Republic, in 1990. In that same year, on 12 October, during an election campaign event in Oppenau, Baden-Wuerttemberg, he was attacked by a man suffering from psychiatric problems who shot him, seriously wounding him, forcing him ever since into a wheelchair. .

From 2017 to 2021 Schaeuble served as President of the Bundestag. In November, Bild reports, he celebrated his wife Ingeborg's 80th birthday with the whole family.