Speer thrower Julian Weber (Mainz) did not implement the last chance for a medal for the German team at the World Championships in Athletics. The European champion threw 85.79 meters in Budapest and ended up only fourth again. Thus, on the last day of the title fights, the “worst case” occurred that Jürgen Kessing had feared.

“Of course we would have wished for this World Cup differently,” said the President of the German Athletics Association (DLV): “We didn’t come here to go home empty-handed.” But exactly this horror scenario is now reality: For the first time in history, the German team did not win a single medal.

Weber had been aiming for bronze for a long time, but then the Czech Jakub Vadlejch (86.67) passed him in the fifth attempt and the German was unable to counter. World Championship gold went to Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (88.17 / India), silver went to Arshad Nadeem (87.82 / Pakistan).

Weber, who traveled to Budapest as number two in the world with his 88.72 meters, had already had a shaky qualification – in the final he again lacked the necessary power. It is possible that the enormous pressure of expectations also inhibited the 28-year-old sports soldier. Weber finished fourth again. Yet again. No medal, just tin. As at the Olympics in Tokyo and the World Championships in Eugene last year.