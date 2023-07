How did you feel about the content of this article?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: According to the British newspaper, the Ministries of Justice, Family and the Interior withdrew the proposal for fear that it would be used by criminals to escape prosecution | Photo: EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A bill in Germany that would allow transgender people to self-identify on identity documents – that is, use the gender and name declared by the person and not those on their birth documents – had discussions suspended by the German government for fear that it could be used by criminals to escape prosecution.

According to a report in the British newspaper Telegraph, the measure, proposed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition, would abolish the current requirement that, in order to issue documents with the post-transition name and gender, trans people need to obtain recognition from a court and expert opinions. in the health area.

The bill was expected to gain final approval from Scholz’s cabinet at the end of the month and then be put to a vote in the Bundestag, the German parliament, starting in September, but the Ministries of Justice, Family and Interior withdrew the proposal.

According to the Telegraph, the Interior Ministry and law enforcement bodies had previously warned that the new law could allow criminals to change gender to escape prosecution, as the pre-transition name could not be used by police forces.

Home Secretary Nancy Faeser, however, insisted that both the old and new name should be passed on to law enforcement bodies to prevent criminals from misusing the law to escape justice.