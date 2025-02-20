Basketball world champion Germany is certainly the likelihood of the European Championship this summer. The team of national coach Alex Mumbru clearly won 95:76 (50:38) in Montenegro on Thursday evening and saves a nerve game on the last matchday of the qualification. The team of the German Basketball Federation (DBB) leads the qualification group D.

Because Bulgaria won at home with 81:77 after extension against Sweden, the bronze milling langle wine of the past European Championship is still not 100 percent safe. On Sunday (5.30 p.m./free of charge at Magentasport), Germany welcomes Bulgaria in Bamberg to qualify. In the event of a simultaneous success of Sweden against Montenegro, Germany would have to lose difference with at least 68 points in order to fall on the fourth and last place in the group in a four -man comparison.

Led by Johannes Thiemann, who collected 16 points and six rebounds, the Germans presented themselves concentrated from the start and set themselves off early. The start-finish victory was never endangered. The European Championship will take place in Riga (Latvia), Katowitz (Poland), Tampere (Finland) and Limassol (Cyprus) from August 27 to September 14. All four locations organize a preliminary round group, the final round rises in Riga. The EM groups will be drawn on March 27.