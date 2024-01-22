AWhen the siren sounded for the Hungarian time-out in the 49th minute, the German players threw their arms up. The game hadn't been won yet, but shortly before Christoph Steinert had scored 28:22, meaning the national team had pulled ahead by six goals, and so the collective self-encouragement should mean: We won't let this be taken away from us anymore.

Alfred Gislason's team didn't do that either, and thanks to the 35:28 on Monday evening, the Germans now have the semi-finals of this home European Championship in sight. A win on Wednesday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Handball Championship and on ARD) in the final group game against Croatia, and the selection of the German Handball Federation (DHB) is among the last and best four.

This also seems feasible because the Croatians, who performed weaker than expected, have no chance of progressing after a 30:35 win against Iceland. What was also encouraging: the German team was unimpressed by the cramped and shaking game against Austria, they attacked variably and fluidly, threw with more concentration, and in such a way that the goals were distributed among many shooters.

The outstanding Julian Köster was the most successful with eight goals, but a particularly valuable move was to bring Jannik Kohlbacher into the circle in attack, which relieved Johannes Golla. Kohlbacher himself contributed four goals.







And even though the goalkeepers had a first half to forget, it was thanks to an improvement in defense and a gradually improving Wolff in the excellent second half that the big goal now seems within reach – whether that would be enough against Denmark or Sweden , is another question.

New face

This meant that neither the German players nor the 19,750 spectators had to be in the sold-out Cologne Arena on Monday, which ultimately turned into a party community.

In the pregame, the audience discovered their French passion and cheered on “Les Bleus” against Austria. And France was the help we were hoping for with a score of 33:28. This meant that France was in the semi-finals – and the stage was set for the first final of the DHB selection. The team withdrew after the 22:22 draw against Austria, whether primarily to review the content or to collect their thoughts, could not be said.

When the German players entered the hall as usual to the hard sounds of “Enter Sandman”, a new face was there: Lukas Zerbe had replaced him at short notice because Timo Kastening was unavailable for action due to an infection.

But there was something else unusual for this tournament. Andreas Wolff in the German goal couldn't get a hold of anything at first. Until the 13th minute, he only felt the breeze of the balls rushing past him. The Hungarian backcourt displayed a force that the German defense was hardly able to counteract. Without a single save, he cleared the goal for David Späth.







Because the Germans also made a few missed throws at the front, they were initially (narrowly) behind. At the beginning it was thanks to Köster with three goals that they stayed in, but others also took responsibility: Häfner, Dahmke, Heymann, Kohlbacher. Juri Knorr, on the other hand, was more reserved, reporting that he had a cold on Saturday after the 22:22 draw against Austria; The director didn't take any throws at all. At least one thing was clear as the game progressed: the odds were right this time.

And behind? After 20 minutes, Späth made the first save, and because Sebastian Heymann scored with a bit of luck, the Germans were ahead again for the first time since 1-0: 13:12. However, the joy only lasted for a short time, the score was 15:15 going into the last five minutes, Wolff returned to the goal again, and the score remained minus one save cumulatively.

At the finish line, the German attackers at least had a one-goal lead, 18:17. “If we continue to attack like this, things will look good,” said sports director Kromer at the break.

And it started well. Aided by technical errors from the Hungarians, the Germans pulled ahead to 20:17 thanks to two goals from playmaker Knorr, the first worth seeing prepared by Köster. It was now showtime for Knorr, he also converted a seven-meter penalty, but he also incurred a missed free throw and a time penalty.

Now there was something in the air in terms of atmosphere, the now even more aggressive German defense managed to keep the Hungarians further away from the circle, and Wolff now also had access. When the Germans were ahead by four goals for the first time with Köster's fifth goal to make it 23:19 (40th), it became clear where the evening would lead.